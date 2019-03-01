Weight Loss: Not Just Protein, These 5 Nutrients Are Also Essential For Shedding Weight Faster

Highlights Besides protein, you need to some other nutrients to lose weight

Fibre curbs hunger pangs and improves digestion

Omega 3 is said to improve metabolism and boost effect of exercise

Weight loss is not as easy as one would imagine. One has to establish a sustainable diet and fitness regime and then follow it without faltering for at least three to six months to really see results. It's easier for some people to lose weight, as they have a faster metabolism as compared to others whose bodies react slower to a healthy diet and exercise. However, losing weight is known to improve the health of your heart, as per numerous health studies. Diet is a crucial part of losing weight and keeping it off. If you're working hard in the gym, but not following a healthy diet, all your efforts may go to waste. Including the right kind of nutrients in your diet and in the right amount can benefit you greatly and make your weight loss journey much easier. When it comes to weight loss, protein is the first nutrient that anyone thinks of including in their diet.





This is because a high-protein diet can boost metabolism and even curb appetite. Protein is also essential for retaining muscle mass and helping you tone down. But a lot of people forget that for a balanced diet, you need much more than just piling on the protein. There are a number of other macro- and micro-nutrients, which when included in your daily weight loss diet, can complement your workouts and lead to fat loss faster.





Here are some nutrients, other than protein that you should include in your weight loss diet:

1. Fibre

Both soluble and insoluble fibres are important for weight loss and good health. Fibre helps maintain hormonal balance by increasing good bacteria in the gut. It is also digested slower in the body, keeping you full for longer, and hence, eliminating the need for you to eat more often. Fibre is also important for maintaining digestive health, which is key to faster weight loss.

Fibre-Rich Foods: These include whole grains, seeds and nuts, whole fruits, and green leafy and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower.





Also Read: 5 High Fibre, Weight- Loss Friendly Snacks You Can Munch Through The Day





Weight Loss: Include fibre to stay full for longer

2. Potassium

A largely-ignored weight loss-friendly nutrient is potassium, which is important for aiding muscle recovering after a workout. It also helps flush out toxins from the body and may also reduce bloating by removing excess sodium. Potassium strengthens heart health as well as kidney function.





Potassium-Rich Foods: Bananas, spinach, mushrooms, sweet potatoes etc., are all good sources of potassium.





3. Calcium

Besides strengthening bones and teeth, calcium also helps keeping off lost weight. Studies have demonstrated that following a calcium-rich diet is linked to a reduced risk of obesity or of being overweight.





Calcium-Rich Foods: Dairy products are the most abundant dietary sources of calcium and this includes milk, curd, certain types of cheeses, kefir etc. However, calcium-rich foods are known to only aide weight loss when you reduce overall calories in your diet.





4. Magnesium

This micro-nutrient has been known to reduce bloating and water retention, as well as improve blood circulation. Magnesium may regulate insulin levels and by extension, blood sugar levels in obese or overweight people.





Magnesium-Rich Foods: Green leafy veggies, legumes, nuts and seeds are all rich in magnesium.





Also Read: 5 Wonderful Benefits Of Spinach You Never Knew





Weight Loss: Magnesium-rich nuts and seeds can also contribute to weight loss

5. Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Including omega-3 fatty acids in your diet have several health benefits, including heart and skin health. It can also positively impact your weight loss journey by reducing hunger and appetite. Some studies have also suggested that omega-3 fatty acids may help improve metabolism and may even boost the number of calories you burn during exercise or workout.





Also Read: 6 Super Fats That Can Actually Help You Burn Body Fat





Omega 3 Rich Foods: Fatty fish like salmon, sardines and tuna, canola oil, chia seeds, walnuts and even soya bean are all known to be rich in omega 3 fatty acids.





Besides adding these nutrients to your weight loss diet, also make sure that you drink adequate water as it is essential for flushing out toxins and keeping your metabolism up!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







