Turmeric Mask for Skin: One Ingredient, Many Miraculous Benefits

Highlights Turmeric is best for our skin care.

Turmeric can be best for skin pimples.

Turmeric helps in tanning and acne pain.

ageing and avoid wrinkles on your face? What if I tell you there is only one solution to all these problems and to top it all off it is something that is easily available in most of the Indian households, is easy on the pocket and hands down one of the most effective natural remedy of all time? Okay, keeping all speculations aside, let me break the name to you, it is turmeric or haldi. Turmeric has long been considered as the ultimate home remedy for various kinds of health problems.Haldi Doodh is every Indian mother’s go to health drink for their children. I personally remember how i used to dread every single night at the sight of my Maa’s bringing me my glass of Haldi Doodh (turmeric infused milk). Turmeric has so many benefits attached to it that I was never aware of back then but now I know exactly why my mother emphasised so much on consuming it.

What Does It Do?

Turmeric provides flavour and colour to many cuisines but it doesn't just cater to food it also has medicinal properties. Some other benefits attached to it is that it can be used as an excellent skin care ingredient. It helps in treating acne, lessens signs of ageing (wrinkles), helps reduce stretch stretch marks and also to remove pigmentation and tanning.Turmeric can also be used in face masks when combined with the right ingredients. It is suitable for both oily and dry skin type.







How To Make Turmeric Face Packs At Home?



Do not burn a hole in your pocket by investing in highend face packs with turmeric being one of their ingredients when you can make very affordable turmeric packs at home. So we have compiled face packs for different skin types and purposes. Select the one that is suitable for you -

1.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon fresh cream

2-3 drops of essential oil rose

1/2 table spoon rose water



Procedure: Mix all ingredients in a bowl well, make sure to get rid of any lumps. The mixture should be smooth, after preparing the pack take a brush and apply generous amounts of it on your face and neck. Let it sit for atleast 25 minutes, wash your face with lukewarm water and gently pat your face dry with a fresh towel.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon chickpea flour

1 tablespoon yoghurt

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 tablespoon water (to mix easily)



Procedure: Mix all ingredients together, if the mixture is too dry add more water accordingly. Smooth out the mixture and use a brush to apply evenly throughout your face and neck, wait for atleast 20 minutes for it to dry. Wash your face with lukewarm water and gently pat your face dry.



Photo Credit: Pinterest

3. Lemon Honey and Turmeric Face Pack (Skin Brightening)

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice (make sure to remove any seed)



Procedure: Mix all ingredients together and apply the mixture well on your face and neck using a brush. Let it dry for 20-30 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water and gently pat your face dry.



Photo Credit: pinterest

4. Coconut and Turmeric Face Pack ( Acne Prone Skin)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1/4 tablespoon of turmeric power



Procedure: Mix all ingredients well, apply it on your face and neck and wash it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.



Photo Credit: Pinterest

5. Tomato and Turmeric Face pack ( Tan Removal)

Ingredients:

2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon tomato puree

1/2 tablespoon yoghurt



Procedure: Mix all ingredients, after obtaining a paste like consistency apply it on your affected areas (wherever there is tanning) and let it rest for 20 minutes then wash it off with lukewarm water.



Photo Credit: Pinterest

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 tablespoon yoghurt



Procedure:Mix all ingredients well, take a brush and use gentle strokes to apply it on your dark circles then let it rest for 15-20 minutes and wash it away with lukewarm water.



7. Egg White and Turmeric Face Pack (Skin Tightening)

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1 tablespoon turmeric

1/2 tablespoon olive oil



Procedure:Mix all ingredients well, apply it on your face and neck and let it dry for 25 minutes then wash it off with lukewarm water.