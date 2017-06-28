Highlights Chana and Chana Dal is a staple in India

It is not only tasty, but is also a super healthy variety of lentils

Let us look at the 10 best chana dal recipes that you must try at home

1. Chana Dal Dhokla

Recipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy

These soft and fluffy Chana Dal Dhoklas with an aromatic tempering are bound to make your day in this rainy season. A generous topping with shredded coconut will make it all the more better.

2. Dal Pitha

Recipe by Chef Karuna Verma

If you have been missing out on yummy dumplings because of your diet constraints, then wheat flour dumplings stuffed with Chana Dal and chili mixture is just the perfect bet for you. Light in calories and super tasty, this will also help fix your hunger pangs.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Foodies of Bihar

3. Soya Chana Ki Bhurji

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Soya greens and Chana Dal come together marvelously with red peppers to make a delectable dish that you would hate to miss.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Shakil Ahmed

4. Ghiya Chana Dal

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Chane ki Dal, cooked with Ghiya (bottle gourd) is the perfect answer to fuse two healthy ingredients into one and reap all benefits. Prepare this yummy dish at home and give the simple lauki an interesting twist.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Vdw Streetfood

5. Carrot Gojju

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal

Chana Dal and carrots cooked with coconut, jaggery, tamarind and curry leaves is the perfect answer to a south Indian food craving. Easy and quick to prepare, this dish is going to leave you asking for more.

Photo Credit: Facebook/SmartCooky

6. Lamb and Dal Dalcha

Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka

This one's for all the non-vegetarian lovers. Dalcha is a slow cooked lamb stew with Chana Dal and mild spices. This is certainly one tasty bet.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Fans of Food

7. Bhein Ke Kebab

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Here's the recipe of an ideal party starter. Kebabs made with the distinctive flavors of lotus stems, Chana Dal and mild spices.

8. Aloo and Dal ki Tikki

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal and Devanshi

Crisp potato and Chana Dal tikkies are way too mouthwatering. Serve these hot tikkies with chutney of your choice and enjoy it on a rainy evening.

9. Parippu Kheerai Masiyal

Recipe by Kishore D Reddy

A lovely Chana Dal recipe with the goodness of spinach with some curry leaves, Parippu Kheerai Masiyal is to die for. This healthy and protein rich dish is definitely an addition to your diet plan.

Photo Credit: Facebook/SmartCooky

10. Beans Patoli Vepudu

Recipe by Chef Kalpana

French beans and Chana Dal tossed together with chilies and curry leaves. Beans Patoli Vepudu is an easy to make Andhra recipe. This goes very well with hot rice or rotis and a dash of desi ghee.

Photo Credit: Facebook/SmartCooky

This is how versatile Chana Dal is, so do tell us which dish you would love to try apart from the same ol' dal cooked at home!