10 Best Chana Dal Recipes

   Updated: June 28, 2017 13:21 IST

Highlights
  • Chana and Chana Dal is a staple in India
  • It is not only tasty, but is also a super healthy variety of lentils
  • Let us look at the 10 best chana dal recipes that you must try at home
While we were busy gorging on to our favourite dal-chawal at home, chana dal has entered amongst the many new entries into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) and we couldn't be more excited. Chana and chana dal are considered to be staples in India, which can be used in interesting ways to make a range of regional delicacies. Chana dal is particularly popular in Eastern India, being a much-loved ingredient in Bengali cuisine. Chana dal and luchi are often relished as breakfast, or during puja functions. Chana dal is not only tasty, but also a super healthy way of adding proteins in your diet. Let us look at the 10 best chana dal recipes that you must try at home that are different from the usual dal you eat!

1. Chana Dal Dhokla
Recipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy



These soft and fluffy Chana Dal Dhoklas with an aromatic tempering are bound to make your day in this rainy season. A generous topping with shredded coconut will make it all the more better.

chana dal dhokla

2. Dal Pitha
Recipe by Chef Karuna Verma



If you have been missing out on yummy dumplings because of your diet constraints, then wheat flour dumplings stuffed with Chana Dal and chili mixture is just the perfect bet for you. Light in calories and super tasty, this will also help fix your hunger pangs.

dal pitha

Photo Credit: Facebook/Foodies of Bihar

3. Soya Chana Ki Bhurji
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Soya greens and Chana Dal come together marvelously with red peppers to make a delectable dish that you would hate to miss.

soya chana dal bhurji

Photo Credit: Facebook/Shakil Ahmed

4. Ghiya Chana Dal
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Chane ki Dal, cooked with Ghiya (bottle gourd) is the perfect answer to fuse two healthy ingredients into one and reap all benefits. Prepare this yummy dish at home and give the simple lauki an interesting twist.

ghiya chana dal

Photo Credit: Facebook/Vdw Streetfood

5. Carrot Gojju
Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal



Chana Dal and carrots cooked with coconut, jaggery, tamarind and curry leaves is the perfect answer to a south Indian food craving. Easy and quick to prepare, this dish is going to leave you asking for more.

carrot gojju

Photo Credit: Facebook/SmartCooky

6. Lamb and Dal Dalcha
Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka



This one's for all the non-vegetarian lovers. Dalcha is a slow cooked lamb stew with Chana Dal and mild spices. This is certainly one tasty bet.

lamb dal dalcha

Photo Credit: Facebook/Fans of Food

7. Bhein Ke Kebab
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Here's the recipe of an ideal party starter. Kebabs made with the distinctive flavors of lotus stems, Chana Dal and mild spices.

bhein ke kabab

8. Aloo and Dal ki Tikki
Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal and Devanshi



Crisp potato and Chana Dal tikkies are way too mouthwatering. Serve these hot tikkies with chutney of your choice and enjoy it on a rainy evening.

aloo and dal ki tikki

9. Parippu Kheerai Masiyal
Recipe by Kishore D Reddy



A lovely Chana Dal recipe with the goodness of spinach with some curry leaves, Parippu Kheerai Masiyal is to die for. This healthy and protein rich dish is definitely an addition to your diet plan.

parippu

Photo Credit: Facebook/SmartCooky

10. Beans Patoli Vepudu
Recipe by Chef Kalpana



French beans and Chana Dal tossed together with chilies and curry leaves. Beans Patoli Vepudu is an easy to make Andhra recipe. This goes very well with hot rice or rotis and a dash of desi ghee.

parippu kheerai masiyal

Photo Credit: Facebook/SmartCooky

This is how versatile Chana Dal is, so do tell us which dish you would love to try apart from the same ol' dal cooked at home!



Tags:  Chana DalChana Dal Recipes10 BestDALLentils
