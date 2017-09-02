NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH

10 Best Konkani Foods

   |  Updated: September 02, 2017 12:43 IST

Google Plus Reddit
10 Best Konkani Foods
Highlights
  • The Konkan region comprises of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka
  • These three cuisines share quite a few similarities
  • You will also find a lot of fiery and spicy dishes with a hint of coconut
The Konkan region comprises of the coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. These three cuisines share quite a few similarities since they are neighbors and share their borders with each other. Konkani food is mostly influenced by the traditions and culture of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Seafood like prawns, crabs and fish, coconut and local spices are some of the main ingredients used in their delicacies. You will also find a lot of fiery and spicy dishes with a hint of coconut. Although Konkani foods are pre-dominantly non-vegetarian, the vegetarian fare is equally delicious. Here are 10 best Konkani foods that you should definitely try.

1. Sol Kadi

Recipe by Chef Meenu Nageshwaran

This is a famous drink from Maharashtra's Konkan region. Sol Kadi is a drink which is made with tangy kokum or aamsol and coconut milk. Sol kadi is known to cool down the digestive system after eating spicy food. Kokum itself is supposed to be an excellent antidote for acidity.
sol kadi
This is a famous drink from Maharashtra's Konkan region

2. Konkani Grilled Fish

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal

Sea bass fillets coated with konkani masala grilled to perfection and served with a fresh orange salad makes for a perfect meal.
konkani grilled fish
Sea bass fillets coated with konkani masala grilled to perfection

3. Fish Recheado

Recipe by Chef Sainora, Goa Marriott Resort Miramar Panjim, Goa

Recheado is a fiery Goan masala which is a blend of aromatic spices, tomatoes, onions and tamarind. In this recipe, it is generously slathered over a pan fried whole pomfret.
 
fish head 620x350
Recheado is a fiery Goan masala which is a blend of aromatic spices, tomatoes, onions and tamarindâ€‹

4.  Prawn Balchao with Feni

Recipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy

Prawns are cooked in a red masaledar paste along with onions and some Feni (Goan fermeted drink). A fiery delicacy, you can enjoy it with some steamed rice. 
 
prawns
Prawns are cooked in a red masaledar paste along with onions and some Feni
  
5. Khatkhate

Recipe by Chef Sulbha Surlakar

A delectable Konkan curry with coconut, toor dal, vegetables and triphala that you would hate to miss out on. It is best eaten with steamed rice. It is not only offers a burst of flavours but is also healthy.
 
coconut curry
A delectable Konkan curry with coconut, toor dal, vegetables and triphala

6. Shark Ambotic

Recipe by Brenza
 
An unusual regional dish. This one is made with shark meat which is cooked with loads of local masalas, tamarind and red chillies. You can eat this dish with rice or bread. It is a simple curry with the generous use of garlic, ginger, peppercorns, turmeric and cumin seeds.
 
fish
This one is made with shark meat which is cooked with loads of local masalas

7. Bangda Masala Fry 

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal

Bangda fish is cooked in a spicy masala made with guntur chilies, cloves, coriander seeds, pepper corns, coconut toddy vinegar, cumin seeds, garlic and fennel seeds.
 
fish
Bangda fish is cooked in a spicy masala made with guntur chiliesâ€‹

8. Sannas

Recipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy

Sannas are toddy fermented rice cakes that can be eaten as it is or with some vindaloo. Warm, soft and fluffy sannas are similar to the idlis from South India.
 
idli
Sannas are toddy fermented rice cakes that can be eaten as it is or with some vindaloo
  
9. Prawn Temperado

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Prawn temperado is a mix of brinjals and prawns together. A delicious trinity of brinjals, prawns and coconut milk in one spectacular dish.  
 
prawns
Prawn temperado is a mix of brinjals and prawns together

10.   Caldine Vegetable Curry

Recipe by Chef Pramila Cardoze Mehta

Served on a bed of rice, this Caldine vegetable curry is made with lady finger and flavoured with coconut, cumin, coriander and turmeric.
 
bhindi
Served on a bed of rice, this Caldine vegetable curry is made with lady finger

So, you donâ€™t really need to get your traveling pants on. Just get into your kitchen, try these amazing recipes and enjoy authentic Konkani foods in the comfort of your home.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  10 BestKonkani FoodGoan Food
Eid Mubarak (Bakrid 2017): 7 Mutton Dishes No Eid Celebration is Complete Without
Eid Mubarak (Bakrid 2017): 7 Mutton Dishes No Eid Celebration is Complete Without
5 Natural Home Remedies For Dark Lips
5 Natural Home Remedies For Dark Lips

Related Video

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 