10 Best Konkani Foods
Sarika Rana | Updated: September 02, 2017 12:43 IST
The Konkan region comprises of the coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. These three cuisines share quite a few similarities since they are neighbors and share their borders with each other. Konkani food is mostly influenced by the traditions and culture of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Seafood like prawns, crabs and fish, coconut and local spices are some of the main ingredients used in their delicacies. You will also find a lot of fiery and spicy dishes with a hint of coconut. Although Konkani foods are pre-dominantly non-vegetarian, the vegetarian fare is equally delicious. Here are 10 best Konkani foods that you should definitely try.
1. Sol Kadi
Recipe by Chef Meenu Nageshwaran
This is a famous drink from Maharashtra's Konkan region. Sol Kadi is a drink which is made with tangy kokum or aamsol and coconut milk. Sol kadi is known to cool down the digestive system after eating spicy food. Kokum itself is supposed to be an excellent antidote for acidity.This is a famous drink from Maharashtra's Konkan region
2. Konkani Grilled Fish
Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal
Sea bass fillets coated with konkani masala grilled to perfection and served with a fresh orange salad makes for a perfect meal.Sea bass fillets coated with konkani masala grilled to perfection
3. Fish Recheado
Recipe by Chef Sainora, Goa Marriott Resort Miramar Panjim, Goa
Recheado is a fiery Goan masala which is a blend of aromatic spices, tomatoes, onions and tamarind. In this recipe, it is generously slathered over a pan fried whole pomfret.
Recheado is a fiery Goan masala which is a blend of aromatic spices, tomatoes, onions and tamarindâ€‹
4. Prawn Balchao with Feni
Recipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy
Prawns are cooked in a red masaledar paste along with onions and some Feni (Goan fermeted drink). A fiery delicacy, you can enjoy it with some steamed rice.
Prawns are cooked in a red masaledar paste along with onions and some Feni
5. Khatkhate
Recipe by Chef Sulbha Surlakar
A delectable Konkan curry with coconut, toor dal, vegetables and triphala that you would hate to miss out on. It is best eaten with steamed rice. It is not only offers a burst of flavours but is also healthy.
A delectable Konkan curry with coconut, toor dal, vegetables and triphala
6. Shark Ambotic
Recipe by Brenza
An unusual regional dish. This one is made with shark meat which is cooked with loads of local masalas, tamarind and red chillies. You can eat this dish with rice or bread. It is a simple curry with the generous use of garlic, ginger, peppercorns, turmeric and cumin seeds.
This one is made with shark meat which is cooked with loads of local masalas
7. Bangda Masala Fry
Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal
Bangda fish is cooked in a spicy masala made with guntur chilies, cloves, coriander seeds, pepper corns, coconut toddy vinegar, cumin seeds, garlic and fennel seeds.
Bangda fish is cooked in a spicy masala made with guntur chiliesâ€‹
8. Sannas
Recipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy
Sannas are toddy fermented rice cakes that can be eaten as it is or with some vindaloo. Warm, soft and fluffy sannas are similar to the idlis from South India.
Sannas are toddy fermented rice cakes that can be eaten as it is or with some vindaloo
9. Prawn Temperado
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Prawn temperado is a mix of brinjals and prawns together. A delicious trinity of brinjals, prawns and coconut milk in one spectacular dish.
Prawn temperado is a mix of brinjals and prawns together
10. Caldine Vegetable Curry
Recipe by Chef Pramila Cardoze Mehta
Served on a bed of rice, this Caldine vegetable curry is made with lady finger and flavoured with coconut, cumin, coriander and turmeric.
Served on a bed of rice, this Caldine vegetable curry is made with lady finger
So, you donâ€™t really need to get your traveling pants on. Just get into your kitchen, try these amazing recipes and enjoy authentic Konkani foods in the comfort of your home.
