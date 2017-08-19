8 Lip-Smacking Keema Recipes That You Must Try

Keema is a traditional meat delicacy popular across India
Keema is a traditional meat delicacy popular across the Indian subcontinent. The word ‘Keema’ is believed to have been borrowed from the Turkish word ‘Kıyma’, which means minced meat. Keema was a popular breakfast staple in the Awadhi cuisine during medieval India. It was an age when the royal families took their culinary affairs almost as seriously as their administration. The khansamas (royal cooks) of several Mughal rulers and Nawabs, invented many keema delicacies to please their beloved king and the royal appetite of the court. One of the most popular ways to make keema is as a dry curry served with paratha or naan. Keema can be made from almost any meat and can be cooked by stewing or frying. It can be used to make kebabs and is also sometimes used as a filling for samosas or naan. Here are eight keema recipes that would leave you licking your fingers.
Missing the spicy, greasy and delectable dhaba food from your last road trip? Try this recipe that brings together the authentic flavours of minced mutton mixed with Indian spicec, tangy tomatoes and lime juice.