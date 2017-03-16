Need for Seed: Why You Should Eat Watermelon Seeds

Watermelon seed oil is extracted from cold-pressing sun dried seeds and is quite popular in West Africa where it is called Ootanga or Kalahari oil. It is like a miracle liquid for all your hair and skin troubles. Due to its light texture and excellent moisturizing properties, it is often used in baby oils. It is rich in vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids (EFAs). The high content of EFAs eliminates sebum, dirt and grease that build up in the pores of your skin and create acne
.
