Healthy South Indian Recipes - From Ragi Idlis to Avial and More

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: August 15, 2017 20:21 IST
Undeniably, South India's play with ingredients like mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut milk renders a distinct flavour to their delicacies. Some of most customary preparations here take just about few minutes to prepare, are light on stomach and low in calories. If you love to explore culinary gems across the country and South Indian food is something that fascinates you, we suggest you give these recipes a try. We bet you will savour each one of these without having to count calories.
1. Appam
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Pillowy, feather-light staple from Kerala.
2. Ragi Wheat Dosa
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Give a healthy twist to the regular dosa. This ones comes with a dose of wheat and ragi.
3. Soya Uttapam
Recipe by Chef Vaishali Adsule
Enriched with the goodness of soy, these taste absolutely sumptuous on palate.
4. Pesarattu (Green Gram Dosa)
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
A wholesome meal created with the goodness of green gram.
5. Masala Rava Idli
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Semolina idlis laced with the flavours of curry leaves, pepper and mustard seeds.
6. Puttu
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
The breakfast staple from Kerala
7. Avial
Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew
A mix of veggies come together in a flavourful curry.