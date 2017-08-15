NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • Healthy South Indian Recipes - From Ragi Idlis To Avial And More

Healthy South Indian Recipes - From Ragi Idlis to Avial and More

   |  Updated: August 15, 2017 20:21 IST

Highlights
  • Healthy eating that also goes well on the palate is rarely achieved
  • South Indian belt of India rests little on refined food items
  • Try these delectable South Indian recipes that are light on stomach
Healthy eating that also goes well on the palate is something achieved with great difficulty. The subtle balance between deliciousness and health is rightly attained by many but also missed by most of us. Interestingly, unlike its northern counterpart, the South Indian belt of India rests little on refined food items and makes use of wholesome and health benefiting ingredients like semolina, ragi, rice flour, green gram among others. If you are looking for ways to incorporate some variety in your regular meals and also switch to healthy eating, we present to you some of the most loved, lip-smacking recipes from South India that are also good for your health.

Undeniably, South India's play with ingredients like mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut milk renders a distinct flavour to their delicacies. Some of most customary preparations here take just about few minutes to prepare, are light on stomach and low in calories. If you love to explore culinary gems across the country and South Indian food is something that fascinates you, we suggest you give these recipes a try. We bet you will savour each one of these without having to count calories.

1. Appam
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Pillowy, feather-light staple from Kerala.
 

 

A post shared by Prathibha Vaidyan (@hungryladki) on

2. Ragi Wheat Dosa
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Give a healthy twist to the regular dosa. This ones comes with a dose of wheat and ragi.

ragi wheat dosa

3. Soya Uttapam
Recipe by Chef Vaishali Adsule

Enriched with the goodness of soy, these taste absolutely sumptuous on palate.

soy uttapm

4. Pesarattu (Green Gram Dosa)
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

A wholesome meal created with the goodness of green gram.

green gram dosa


5. Masala Rava Idli
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Semolina idlis laced with the flavours of curry leaves, pepper and mustard seeds.

masala rava idli

6. Puttu
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

The breakfast staple from Kerala
 

7. Avial
Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew

A mix of veggies come together in a flavourful curry.



