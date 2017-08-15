Healthy South Indian Recipes - From Ragi Idlis to Avial and More

Highlights Healthy eating that also goes well on the palate is rarely achieved

South Indian belt of India rests little on refined food items

Try these delectable South Indian recipes that are light on stomach

ragi , rice flour, green gram among others. If you are looking for ways to incorporate some variety in your regular meals and also switch to healthy eating, we present to you some of the most loved, lip-smacking recipes from South India that are also good for your health.

Undeniably, South India's play with ingredients like mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut milk renders a distinct flavour to their delicacies. Some of most customary preparations here take just about few minutes to prepare, are light on stomach and low in calories. If you love to explore culinary gems across the country and South Indian food is something that fascinates you, we suggest you give these recipes a try. We bet you will savour each one of these without having to count calories.



1. Appam

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Pillowy, feather-light staple from Kerala.



2. Ragi Wheat Dosa

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Give a healthy twist to the regular dosa. This ones comes with a dose of wheat and ragi.

3. Soya Uttapam

Recipe by Chef Vaishali Adsule



Enriched with the goodness of soy, these taste absolutely sumptuous on palate.

4. Pesarattu (Green Gram Dosa)

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



A wholesome meal created with the goodness of green gram.



5. Masala Rava Idli

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Semolina idlis laced with the flavours of curry leaves, pepper and mustard seeds.

6. Puttu

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



The breakfast staple from Kerala



7. Avial

Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew



A mix of veggies come together in a flavourful curry.