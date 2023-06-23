People suffering from diabetes face a lot of restrictions in terms of food, right? Following such a strict diet is never easy. It feels like you have to give up on everything yummy and satisfying. But that is not necessarily true! If you're looking to add something delicious and inexpensive to your diet, we have a simple suggestion: opt for good old makhana. Also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, makhana has been consumed in Indian homes since a long time. But not all of us know that it comes with many possible health benefits, including blood sugar control. Today, we are going to discuss how makhana may help those having diabetes as well as healthy ways to consume them.

Also Read: 7 Diabetic-Friendly Breakfast Recipes Under 15 Mins

How Makhana Can Benefit Diabetics:

Diabetes Diet: Makhana provides fibre, protein and antioxidants

Makhana contains healthy carbohydrates and has a low glycemic index. This means that consuming them leads to a gradual rather than sudden increase in blood sugar levels. In controlled quantities, low GI foods are said to be especially helpful for diabetics.

Makhana is low in calories, but provides a decent amount of calcium and protein. Since they promote satiety and keep cravings at bay, they are a great addition to a weight-loss diet. Obesity and diabetes are closely associated in particular instances. Hence, managing your weight and controlling blood sugar levels can go hand-in-hand.

Makhana is low in sodium. This can be significant for those with diabetes as they are often advised to limit their sodium intake. If they do not, they may face possible health complications, such as high blood pressure and heart conditions.

Makhana contains antioxidants as well as micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus. This implies that they are good for your overall health too - whether or not you currently have diabetes.

Also Read: Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetics? Dos And Don'ts To Keep In Mind

How To Consume Makhana On A Diabetes Diet:

1. Make roasted makhana at home:

Homemade roasted makhana is a tasty and healthy snack. Photo Credit: iStock

Makhana is best eaten plain for maximum benefits. However, there is not a distinctive taste for one to enjoy. Flavoured makhana that comes pre-packaged tends to contain added salt, unhealthy fats and other compounds that may be bad for health. Hence, it is best to spice them at home. You can roast them in olive oil or ghee and add some jeera (cumin) powder, chilli powder, etc. to give them a slightly masaledar hint. Here's the recipe.

2. Use makhana to make dosa batter:

Use makhana to make a different type of dosa batter

This is definitely a unique way to add makhana to your diet. Who said dosa batter could only be made with rice and lentils? This special recipe combines makhana with sooji (rava/ semolina) to form a smooth white batter. A small amount of poha is also added to improve its texture. You can savour this makhana dosa like any other - with sambar and/or chutneys. Click here for the recipe.

Also Read: Is Rava Or Suji Safe For Diabetics?

3. Add makhana to your milkshakes:

A "makhana milkshake" has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? To make this nutrient-rich drink, all you have to do is blend dry-roasted makhana with milk, nuts and mixed seeds of your choice. You may also add oats or fruits such as apples. You can use a little bit of organic honey, jaggery or dates to sweeten the milkshake. But stay away from refined sugar, of course.





Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 10 Hot And Cold Drinks That Can Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.