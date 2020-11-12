Bhai Dooj 2020: When Is Bhai Dooj? Bhai Dooj Date, Time And Full Party Menu (With Recipes)

This year Bhai Dooj falls on November 16, 2020 (Monday)

The season of festivities is here and we just can't keep calm! After celebrating Navratri and Dussehra back-to-back, we are all set to mark the festival of lights. It is a five-day affair that starts with Govatsa Dwadashi, followed by Dhanteras/Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and culminates with Bhai Dooj on the fifth day. Also called Bhatra Dwitiya (or Bhathru Dwitiya), it is a festival to celebrate sibling-bond. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers' health, long-life and prosperity and apply tikas on the latter's forehead. In return, the brother promises to protect her from evil forces. The festival is also referred to as Bhai Phota in West Bengal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Yama Dwitiya in southern India.





Bhai Dooj 2020: Date And Time

This year Bhai Dooj falls on November 16, 2020 (Monday), two days after Diwali (on November 14, 2020).





Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 01:09 pm to 03:18 pm





Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 07:06 am on November 16, 2020





Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 03:56 am on November 17, 2020





(Source: drikpanchang.com)





3-Course Meal Plan For Bhai Dooj Celebration:

Alongside the rituals, what makes Bhai Dooj celebration yet more special is the exchange of gifts between the siblings, followed by a grand feast. If you look around, you will find every household preparing something special and lavish for lunch or dinner.

If you too are planning to cook something extravagant for your sibling, then fret not; we have got you covered!





Here's A Full-Course Meal Idea With Recipes For You:

For Starters:

Paneer Methi Satay

If you are bored with the regular paneer tikka, then give it a delicious spin with this paneer methi satay recipe. This dish is a spicy union of yogurt, kasoori methi, spices and paneer that is roasted on a non-stick pan till the paneer turns brown in colour. Click here for the recipe.





Green Pea Kebab

Winter is here and the vegetable shops are packed with sweet green peas. They are crunchy, healthy and help you whip up scrumptious kebabs in just half an hour. All you need for the recipe are peas, cashew nuts, besan, crushed corn flakes and some spices. Click here for the recipe.





For The Main Course:

Tawa Sabz Pulao

A perfect dish for any grand celebration this rice-based dish is made with different types of winter vegetables like carrot, beans, cauliflower etc. Top the pulao with some mint leaves and fried onions, and relish. Click here for the recipe.





Malai Kofta

Pair the tawa sabz pulao with creamy malai kofta for a grand meal. One of the most popular vegetarian recipes, it is a sweet and mildly spicy paneer dish that can be prepared within an hour. You may also enjoy paratha and naan with malai kofta. Click here for the recipe.





For Desserts:

Apple Cinnamon Halwa

This rich and flavourful halwa defines indulgence. Made with oodles of ghee, raisins, khoya etc, it is quick and easy and can amp up the meal spread in no time. Click here for the recipe.





Chocolate Mug Cake

We found a classic chocolate cake for you that can be prepared quickly in a mug. This little cup of goodness can be prepared at any time of the day to treat your family and the loved ones. Click here for the recipe.





Happy Bhai Dooj 2020, everybody!





