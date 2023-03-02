The most awaited festival of the year is right here. Holi, which will be celebrated on March 8 this year, is the day to break the monotony and immerse yourself in vibrant colours. Holi brings an opportunity to catch up with your old buddies and make new memories together. And, of course, like every festival, Holi too gives us a reason to enjoy a variety of foods from the quintessential gujiyas to a chilled glass of thandai and other scrumptious dishes. After grooving to Rang Barse and Balam Pichkari for hours non-stop, a delicious brunch just adds to the joy of the day and replenishes our energy levels. So, if you have been brainstorming to decide the brunch menu for this Holi, then we have just made the task easier for you.





Below is a planned Holi brunch menu consisting of everything you would want to enjoy on this festival of colours.

Drinks For Holi 2023:

1. Thandai

We just can't imagine Holi without thandai. It is the perfect blend of almonds, milk and spices in the glass. On Holi, this drink just tastes awesome, especially when you have some snacks to munch on. And, the best thing is that you don't need much time to prepare this. Recipe inside.

2. Bhaang

If thandai is too ordinary for you, go for some bhaang and lose yourself in the festivities. Bhaang is a drink synonymous with Holi as it enhances the overall experience of the day. It consists of poppy seeds, watermelon seeds, spices, rose petals, and some intoxication, which will make you fly without ever leaving the ground. Recipe here.

3. Kanjioska

Want to make something different? Then the Kanjioska drink can be a great choice. It is made with carrot and beetroot, which makes it healthier than other drinks. It is a different version of the Holi special Kanji drink and will definitely impress your guests. Click here for the recipe.





Starters For Holi 2023:

1. Dahi Bhalla

When it comes to starters, you must include something which triggers your cravings. And, what can be better than some tangy dahi bhalla? It is easy to prepare and light too. Soft ballas are drenched in dahi and served chilled with some sweet and tangy chutney on top. Recipe inside.

2. Khandvi

Another starter for your Holi brunch menu can be some delicious khandvi. It is a Maharashtrian snack made with sour yoghurt and gram flour. You can take a bite or two of this snack while having a good time with your friends. Recipe here.

Main Course For Holi 2023:

1. Lemon Chicken

Your main course is always the hero of your brunch. So, it has to be absolutely lip-smacking just like this lemon chicken. Tender chicken is cooked in citrus juices, sugarcane juice, and a host of spices, resulting in a dish which will outshine everything on the menu. Recipe inside.





For vegetarians, we have some dam aloo lakhnavi. It is not the ordinary aloo ki sabzi but fried potatoes stuffed with paneer and dipped in a tangy gravy. Recipe here.

2. Three-Layered Rice

Rice is something which makes the meal complete. And, that is why we have added this three-layered rice to the menu. As the name suggests, it is a combination of different flavours hidden in layers of rice. Take a look.

3. Amritsari Kulcha

To enjoy the lemon chicken to the fullest, all you need is some crispy Amritsari kulchas. It is a popular stuffed bread which will ensure that your belly is full after the meal. Recipe here.

Desserts For Holi 2023:

1. Gur Mewa Gujia

Some of us have our eyes always set on the dessert. For this Holi, you can make some gur mewa gujia, which is a delectable variant of your classic gujias. It has loads of dry fruits and the distinct flavour of jaggery or gur to get all your guests hooked on them. Recipe inside.





2. Malpuas

Another addition to your dessert menu can be some soggy malpuas, which is an Indian version of pancakes. Semolina and flour batter is mixed with milk and fried to perfection in ghee before being dipped in some sugary goodness. Take a look.





So, now you are all set to light up your Holi with a wholesome brunch.