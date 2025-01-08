Lohri is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated in North India, especially in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Mark your calendars because every year, Lohri falls on 13 January, followed by Makar Sankranti on 14 January. This festival holds a special place in the hearts of farmers as it signifies the harvesting of the Rabi crop. It's not just about the harvest-it's about celebrating the end of the sowing season and welcoming a prosperous new harvest. Lohri is particularly meaningful to the Punjabi community, who celebrate by lighting bonfires, offering prayers to Agni and Surya Devta, and hoping for abundance and prosperity in the coming harvest season.





Lohri 2025: Why Is It So Special?

According to the Indian calendar, Lohri takes place during the month of Paush and is followed by Makar Sankranti. For the Punjabi and Hindu communities, this day isn't just about celebrating the Rabi harvest; it's also seen as the end of the winter chill. After Lohri, days start becoming longer, and nights grow shorter-a welcome change for many. Interestingly, the sun also changes its zodiac sign on this day, entering Capricorn. In the evening, families and friends gather to worship the fire god by lighting bonfires. There's singing, dancing, and lots of laughter as people circle around the fire, performing traditional rituals and enjoying classic Punjabi dishes.

If you're wondering what to make this Lohri, we've got you covered with five recipes that are sure to make the celebration even more special.

Here Are 5 Classic Recipes To Try This Lohri:

1. Gur Ke Chawal

This sweet rice dish is a crowd-pleaser! Made with jaggery, cardamom, ghee, and milk, it's the perfect dessert to round off a hearty Lohri meal. And the best part? You can whip it up in just 25 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

2. Gud Ki Roti

Gud ki roti is a winter favourite made with wheat flour and a mix of milk and jaggery. Cook it till golden and serve it with a generous dollop of homemade white butter. It's comfort food at its best! Click here for the recipe.

3. Sarson Ka Saag

No Lohri celebration is complete without the iconic sarson ka saag. Made with mustard greens, garlic, ginger, and green chillies, this dish is a winter staple. Pair it with makki ki roti, and you're good to go. Click here for the recipe.

4. Peanut Chikki

Perfect as a snack, peanut chikki is both delicious and warming-exactly what you need on a cold winter evening. Made with just peanuts, jaggery, and ghee, it's simple to prepare. For extra flavour, throw in some sesame seeds. Click here for the recipe.

5. Pinni

Pinni is a classic Punjabi dessert made with wheat flour, milk, sugar, nuts, dry fruits, and desi ghee. Packed with flavour and nutrition, it's a winter essential that keeps you warm and energised. Click here for the recipe.





Try these delicious recipes this Lohri and make your celebration even more memorable.





Happy Lohri 2025!