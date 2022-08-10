There's always a tiff between health and taste. All those tempting sweet treats enthrall our taste buds and it becomes really difficult to resist them, especially during festivals. This Raksha Bandhan, let go of your inhibitions and indulge your sweet tooth, but, in a healthy way. Here are some yummy desserts recipes that are not only healthier but are also easy to make. A win-win for you and your family! Handmade food is always more appreciated for the effort you put in, right? So dig in your spoons and enjoy Rakhi celebrations with all the fervour of Indian festivities.





(Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: 11 Exciting Offers From Restaurants And Bakeries For Your Family)





Here Are 9 Easy And Healthy Desserts For Raksha Bandhan 2022:

1. Fruit Custard

Where there is fruit, there is nutrition galore. We all love a bowl of custard, and if it comes with a generous serving of fruits and is sweetened with healthier brown sugar, there is no reason to shy away from it. Click here for the full recipe.

2.Oats Kheer

Skip rice and opt for healthier oats to make your favourite kheer. Level up its health quotient by adding almonds, banana and milk, and sweeten it with dates and raisins instead of sugar. Find the complete recipe of oats kheer here.

3. Yogurt Parfait

A satiating healthy dessert cum meal will be appreciated by your health-conscious siblings. Serve them this heavenly delight of layers of yogurt, nuts, cereals and fruits like kiwi, pomegranate, apples, oranges and more. Guava juice adds up to its deliciousness. Click here for the recipe.

4. Ragi Coconut Ladoo

Ladoo is a festival staple in all Indian households. This Rakhi, make it a healthy affair with this special ladoo that consists of ragi, coconut, peanuts and jaggery. Here is the complete recipe of ragi coconut ladoo.

5. Two-In-One Phirni

Phirni is usually made by cooking rice in milk for a long time. This recipe gives it a spin by adding in almonds and assembling the phirni in two flavoured layers - one of pista and the second one of rose essence. This sugar-free phirni recipe is a must-try.

6. Jaggery Panna Cotta

Pick jaggery instead of sugar to make dessert for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. This panna cotta is made of milk and is flavoured with cardamom and cinnamon. It is surprisingly easy to make too. Find the complete recipe of jaggery panna cotta here.

7. Faldhari Badam Barfi

This sugar-free barfi made of walnuts, figs, pistachios and almond is the perfect mithai to break your fast with on Rakhi. The addition of fruits makes it even better. Click here for the recipe.

With so many options of easy and healthy dessert recipes, we are sure you're going to indulge to your heart's content.





Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!