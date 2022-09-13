If a mere mention of South Indian food reminds you of delicious dosa, uttapam, vada and more, congratulations, you've experienced some of the tastiest delicacies of South Indian cuisine. Be it a plateful of vada, idli or a classic masala dosa, and uttapam along with chutneys, every dish in this cuisine spells comfort and indulgence at the same time. And the best part? All these dishes can be enjoyed anytime. Be it for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner or even with your evening tea. If you love South Indian cuisine as much as we do, we bring you a list of 5 dal-based snacks that are just perfect to pair with your evening tea or simply when you crave some delectable veg snacks. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started with the list. Take a look below.





Here're 5 Dal-Based South Indian Snacks You Must Try:

1. Medu Vada - Our Recommendation

Let's hit the list with this super crispy snack. Have it as is or pair it with sambar. No matter how you choose to eat it, this snack is sure to be delicious. Made with husked black gram (dhuli urad dal) along with a host of spices and fried until crisp. Find the recipe here.

2. Chana Dal Sundal

Next up, we bring you a protein-rich sundal recipe that is a combination of both health and taste. In this particular dish, boiled chickpeas are mixed with some masalas, dal, curry leaves, and coconut that makes this dish super delicious to have with your 'sham ki chai'. Read here.

3. Murukku (Fried Lentil Snack)

Another snack made with husked black gram. This snack is one of the most popular tea-time snacks in South India. Instead of frying, you can also bake it. For the complete recipe, click here.

4. Moong Dal Appe

Appe is generally made with leftover idli or dosa batter; this recipe is made with moong dal. Hence, it is more nutritious and protein-rich. Pair it with coconut chutney and your delicious yet very nutritious snack is ready to be savoured. Click here.

5. Moong Dal Uttapam

Lastly, we bring you a uttapam recipe made with moong dal. It can be eaten both as a nutritious breakfast or a filling evening meal. This uttapam recipe is enriched with fibre and antioxidants that makes it a super amazing option for the ones looking to shed extra kilos. Click here.





All these recipes are best paired with South Indian chutneys. Click here to learn the recipes for some of the best South Indian accompaniments.





So, what are you waiting for? Bid adieu to your weekday blues with these snacks recipes and let us know how they turned out in the comments below. Happy Snacking!



