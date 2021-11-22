The coming of the winter brings in flavourful and healthy vegetables for us to enjoy in the sweater weather. One such veggie is the beloved gobhi! This fibrous vegetable is an important part of the Indian diet due to its healthy nature. According to the USDA, 100 grams of gobhi only has 25 calories, making the low-calorie vegetable a smart choice for people wanting to remain fit or lose weight. That's not all; cauliflower is rich in Vitamins C and K, and it is full of antioxidants. Not only is this superfood healthy but it is also tasty! That is why we have brought some tasty gobhi recipes that would go well for lunch and dinner.





Here Are 5 Delicious Gobhi Sabzi Recipes For Lunch:

1. Gobhi Aloo

The Indian classic, aloo gobhi is a staple dish in every household. This quick and easy recipe makes a versatile dish that tastes delicious! The aloo gobhi is cooked in seasonings like green chillies, ginger and more to give a masaledaar sabzi.





Eat gobhi masaledaar with roti.

2. Gobhi Masaledaar

Seasoned with garam masala, ginger-garlic paste and green chillies, gobhi masaledaar is a spicy take on the classic gobhi. This scrumptious gobhi ki sabzi compliments the classic dal and makes for a wholesome meal.





3. Bharwan Gobhi

The cauliflower is blanched and then stuffed with cheese and khoya to give a creamy filling. The deep-fried gobhi is crispy on the outside and delicious on the inside. Serve bharwan gobhi with some crispy parathas and you have a party on a plate.





4. Methi Palak Gobhi

A delectable mix of healthy vegetables, this sabzi has the benefits of methi, palak and gobhi! Seasoned with simple ingredients, the sabzi enhances the taste of the gobhi, palak and methi to give. You can eat this sabzi with roti or paratha.





Pair rice with gobhi dahiwala.

5. Gobhi dahiwala

The classic winter vegetable gets a creamy twist with gobhi dahiwala. Cauliflower is cooked in aromatic spices and cooked in a yoghurt-based gravy to give a delicious curry. Pair this with freshly steamed rice for a delicious meal.





