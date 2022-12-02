The weekend is all about unwinding and indulging in our foodie cravings. And if you're someone who has a sweet tooth, then you know that your weekend is going to be all about digging into some sinful desserts. From decadent cheesecakes, cupcakes to ice creams, pies and more - we are spoilt for choices! But cake is one such dessert that holds the power to make everything right. Nothing defines comfort better than biting into a moist and soft cake. However, if you're a vegetarian, finding cake recipes that are completely eggless can be quite challenging. But that shouldn't stop you from indulging in one. Here we have shortlisted some of our best eggless cake recipes that are ideal for weekend indulgence. Take a look.





Here Are 5 Eggless Cake Recipes:

1.Eggless Chocolate Cake (Our Recommendation)

Nothing can satisfy our sweet cravings better than a slice of decadent chocolate cake. This eggless chocolate cake is super soft and moist and is layered with a chocolatey fudge. Decorate it with chopped nuts and indulge in its goodness! Click here for the recipe.

2.Eggless Banana Cake

If you have some ripe bananas lying around at home, then get mashing and make this quick and easy eggless banana cake. The aroma of cinnamon and goodness of walnuts makes this tea-time treat an absolute delight. Click here for the recipe.

3. Eggless Date Cake

This nutty cake with dates and almonds tastes best when served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It is not only eggless but is super healthy too. Go on and indulge in this yummy eggless cake without any regrets! Click here for the recipe.

4. Eggless Marble Cake

With swirls of vanilla and chocolate, marble cake looks fancy but its taste is purely old-fashioned. Try out the eggless version of this classic cake and relish it with your evening cup of coffee. Click here for the recipe.





5.Eggless Atta Cake

Finally, we bring you a simple yet delicious eggless atta cake recipe. All you need is whole wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon powder, curd, gud and a whole lot of nuts to make this moist and fluffy cake. Click here for the recipe.











Try out these delicious cakes this weekend and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!