A whole lot of thought goes into creating the perfect diet plan for weight loss. We try to keep tabs on our food intake, taking special care of all the essential fibres and vitamins to our daily diet. As Indians, we are blessed with some amazing street food and snacks. Chaat is one such snack that is prepared with a host of rustic masalas and chutneys. Now, though you may be on the path to lose some extra kilograms, it doesn't mean you have to entirely give up on this favourite snack. Can chaat be healthy too? There are ways to make chaat preparations healthy and wholesome.

Here Are 5 Healthy Chaat Recipes For Weight Loss Diet:

1. Rajma Chaat





We all have tried Rajma Chawal, but how about a wholesome and satiating Rajma Chaat? To prepare this, you need a bowl of soaked and boiled rajma. Add chopped veggies and spice of your choice. Garnish it with a dash of lemon juice and a sprinkle of coriander leaves for a rich aroma and flavour. Click here for the recipe.





Healthy Chaat Recipes: Rajma can be made into a high-protein healthy chaat.

2. Phaldari Chaat





Fruit chaat with a twist! Mix fresh chunks of kiwis, pineapple, apples and mushroom. Toss the ingredients in spices and grill to perfection. Grilling is preferred over frying as it saves many calories. The chaat can give you plenty of vitamins and minerals, and also keep you full. Take a look.





3. Aam Chana Chaat





For this recipe, you need boiled black chana. Take fresh raw mangoes that are chopped finely, grated onions, tomato and cucumber and mix them together. This recipe is filled with the goodness of fibre, protein and a range of antioxidants.





Healthy Chaat Recipes: Mango brings out the best of this healthy chaat recipe.

4. Mixed Sprouts and Corn Chaat





To prepare this healthy chaat, mix together corn, sprouts tomatoes, onions, and some spices. It works as a great snack whenever hunger pangs strike in the middle of the day. Also if you eat this instead of cookies and chocolate bars, you can naturally get your fill of protein.





5. Egg Chaat





Eggs work like a charm in so many healthy recipe preparations. This tangy treat made with tamarind chutney, ketchup and lemon will strike a chord with even kids. Try going easy with the amount of tomato ketchup; sometimes the hidden sugar could adversely affect your weight loss plans.





Healthy Chaat Recipes: Egg Chaat is the healthy and delicious chaat you didn't know you needed.

Which of the chaat recipes would you try first? Tell us if you have your own chaat recipe for weight loss too!