There's something about a 'kadak' cup of tea that we can't seem to stop gushing about. Be it to kick-start the day or in the evening to burst work stress, many of us swear by this beverage. While talking about tea-time in India, it is best accompanied with delectable snacks. If you look around and explore, you will come across a plethora of Indian snacks to devour. For instance, ubiquitous samosa, pakora, bonda, chaat and more. No doubt, these snacks are crowd pleasers and are loved by all. But a little experiment hurt nobody. So, now is the time to move over these classics and try something new.





Considering this, here we bring you 5 snacks from Hyderabadi cuisine. These snacks can be the perfect option to pair with your evening cuppa. Once you try them, you will make them time and again. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started with the list.

Here're 5 Hyderabadi Snacks You Must Try:

1. Hyderabadi Toast

Let's kick-start the list with this one. If you have been craving to eat something 'chatpata', this recipe is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Besides having it as an evening snack, you can also have it for breakfast. Find the recipe here.

2. Hyderabadi Shikampuri Kebab

Love kebabs? We bet, this one right here, can be a magical treat on the taste buds. Made with the combination of minced mutton or chicken, with chana dal, yogurt and a myriad of aromatic spices, shikampuri kebab is an exotic recipe from the royal kitchens of Hyderabad. Click here.

3. Hyderabadi Paneer Aloo Kulcha

You all must have tried Punjabi-style kulcha recipes. Here we bring you a recipe of Kulcha that is made with a Hyderabadi twist. Enjoy it as is, or pair it with luscious South Indian gravies, the choice is yours! Click here for the recipe.

4. Hyderabadi Chicken Fry

Be it as a starter for any occasion or a special event, or simply when you are craving a plateful of crispy chicken, this recipe is a perfect fit for all. Compared to other fried chicken recipes; this recipe is very simple. Wondering how to go about it? Click here.

5. Shami Kebab

How can we forget shami kebab while listing Hyderabadi snacks?! This royal delicacy makes for a wonderful snack from Hyderabadi cuisine. Pair it with parotta and you are good to go. Find the recipe here.

Now that you know all the recipes, try them at home and let us know which one turned out to be a hit among all. Happy Snacking!