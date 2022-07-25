Indians and their love for tea need no separate recognition. It is not just a beverage for many of us, but a ritual, a celebration and also a therapy that rejuvenates us after a hectic day at work. The moment the clock hits 4 pm, our taste buds automatically start craving something crispy, greasy and crunchy along with a 'kadak' cup of tea. Trust us, this combination is a match made in heaven and we can't imagine going without it even for a single day. From samosa to kachori, bonda, pakora, bread roll and more, the list of these snacks is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choice.





However, consuming these snacks every other day can really take a toll on one's health, as most of these snacks are deep-fried and made with maida (all-purpose flour). So, what should be the solution now? Should we stop consuming snacks with tea? Fret not! The easiest and the simplest solution is to replace these snacks with healthier ones. Here we bring you 5 low-calorie south Indian snacks that are super delicious yet very healthy to have. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.

Here're 5 Low-Cal South Indian Snacks You Must Try:

Chana-Dal Sundal : Our Recommendation

Chickpeas are one of the most commonly used legumes in our kitchen pantry. Hence, we bring you a recipe that requires just a handful of ingredients to be ready. Besides, it is also very quick and easy to make. This no onion and garlic sundal recipe is super satiating and nutrient-rich. Find the recipe here.

Churumuri

Churumuri is a crowd's favourite street-style recipe available in the streets of Mysore. Besides being a delicious snack, this recipe is also a wholesome, easy and quick snack made in different ways across south India. Made with easily accessible ingredients and within ten minutes, churumuri is loved for its simplicity. Click here for the complete recipe of churumuri.

Chana Dal Idli

If you are on a weight loss diet, this recipe can be a game changer. High in protein and low on calories, this idli recipe makes for a perfect evening snack. Click here for the complete recipe.

Low-Calorie Oats Idli

Low on calories and extremely nutritious, these oats idlis are made with oats (of course) and grated carrots. This recipe is perfect for those who are calorie conscious. Pair it up with a bowl of sambar and you are good to go! Click here for the complete recipe of oats idli.

Soya Idli

Here we bring you another idli recipe that makes for a perfect low-calorie and protein-rich evening snack. Besides using soya, this recipe also involves the use of urad dal which makes it even more protein-dense. Click here for the recipe for soya idli.





Now that you know all the recipes, execute these ideas at home and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one in the comment section below.