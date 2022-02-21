Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. But given how busy one can get during the week, on most days people do not have a lot of time to invest in preparing breakfast. But even when one is hard-pressed for time, there are several easy-to-cook recipes that are tasty and healthy. And one of the best ingredients for a quick and healthy breakfast is the humble oatmeal that is not only nutritious and light on the stomach but also extremely tasty. Many of us still prefer devouring oats with milk loaded with nuts and fruits in the morning. However, having it the same way every day can make it quite a boring affair.





To make your job easier, we have curated a list of five unique and tasty oatmeal recipes that can be prepared in under 30 minutes.

1) No flour no oil oatmeal muffin

We bet you won't find a healthier recipe than this one when it comes to muffins. As the name suggests, this recipe doesn't require flour, sugar or oil. Instead, it uses bananas to serve the purpose. Thinking about a substitute for sugar? You can use honey. This dish can be made in 20 minutes. Check out the recipe here.

2) Oatmeal pancakes

Pancakes are one of the most popular breakfast dishes that can be made easily. There are many reasons to love these oatmeal pancakes served with maple syrup. These pancakes are healthy, easy to cook and quite filling. The best part? All it takes is 15 minutes to make it. Take a look at the recipe here.

3) Oatmeal daliya

Many people who are on a weight loss journey prefer dailya for breakfast or simply as an alternative to rice. Apart from this, oatmeal daliya is packed with fibre and vitamins that help you keep your blood sugar levels in check. A warm bowl of this ever-comforting porridge is all you need for breakfast on days you aren't ready for elaborate breakfast options. Read the recipe here.

4) Oatmeal cookies

We all love to devour cookies with our steaming hot glass of milk or morning cuppa. However, baking cookies can be a long process. But what if we tell you that you can have a yummy batch of them in mere 30 minutes? Make these oatmeal cookies and enjoy your breakfast. Check out the recipe here.

5) Oats idli

South Indian breakfast options are always a favourite with foodies. But the whole process of fermentation may take long hours. So to help save time, you can directly switch to this instant oats idli recipe. Serve it hot with coconut chutney -- it screams indulgence. See the recipe here.





We are sure this list of yummy oatmeal recipes will make your breakfast a fun feast.