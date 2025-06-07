One kitchen item that can be in almost every Indian home? It's none other than the humble pressure cooker. From Rajma to Pulao, Khichdi to Meat Curries, it is literally our go-to for fast, flavourful, no-fuss cooking. But while it makes our life easier, using it incorrectly might just ruin your utensil and dish altogether. If you have ever ended up with mushy dal, rubbery chicken, or spices that taste a bit raw, you are making some pressure cooker mistakes. Don't worry, it's not about buying a fancy model or learning high-tech settings. It's just about getting the basics right. If you are someone who uses a pressure cooker regularly, then read on to know what you should avoid to make the most of this multi-purpose vessel.





Here Are 5 Pressure Cooker Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Dishes

1. Overcrowding The Cooker

We all have done it: added “just a bit more” to save time or make extra. But stuffing the cooker affects how steam builds up and circulates. This results in unevenly cooked food, especially in dishes like pulao or sabzis, where texture matters. A tightly packed cooker will only result in some ingredients staying undercooked while others turn mushy. When you are cooking something foamy like dal or pasta, always keep the cooker at half capacity. Trust us, it is better to cook in two batches than ruin the whole meal.

2. Adding Dairy Too Soon

Do you love creamy kormas or paneer sabzis? Then be careful! Adding milk, cream, or curd before pressure cooking can lead to curdling. High pressure and heat disturb the proteins in dairy, making your gravy grainy instead of smooth. To avoid this, add dairy after pressure cooking is complete when the cooker has cooled and you're simmering the dish open. This preserves the richness and gives you that luscious texture you want.

3. Cooking On Too High A Flame

We often think that more heat would result in faster cooking. But that's not the case with a pressure cooker. High flames can burn the food at the bottom and make the cooker reach pressure too quickly, without evenly heating everything inside. Instead, what you can do is bring the cooker to pressure on high, and then immediately reduce to medium or low heat to let the dish cook gently. This makes a huge difference in how the flavours develop and how soft the ingredients turn out.

4. Not Using Enough Liquid

A pressure cooker works by building steam. So, if there's not enough liquid, it simply won't work right. Worse that can happen is that you can burn the base and damage the cooker. Remember, each recipe has its own liquid requirement, but a good rule is to add over 1 cup of water for pulses or grains. And 1.5 cups for dals and curries. Too much water isn't good either, especially for dishes like pulao, so measure carefully.

5. Releasing Pressure Incorrectly

See, how you release the pressure inside the cooker affects its texture and taste. Quick release but lifting the cooker whistle or running the cooker under water might work well for veggies, but not when it comes to meats, dals, or rice. On the other hand, if you let the dish sit in the cooker for too long, it might overcook soft items like pasta or eggs. Most Indian dishes taste better when the steam is released naturally. This makes them flavourful and delicious.





So, avoid these common mistakes to increase the shelf life of your pressure cooker, and to enjoy your favourite dishes hassle-free!