Eating chocolate is often associated with happiness and celebration. Cocoa, the primary ingredient to make chocolates, releases endorphins into the brain and makes us feel better. Which is why chocolate isn't just a sweet treat, rather, an instant mood-booster on the dreariest of days. And with the onset of the winter season, we have all the more reasons to indulge in all things chocolatey. So, if you're a chocolate lover, you're at the right place. Here we have curated a list of 5 quick and easy chocolate recipes that'll help keep you warm on those chilly winter nights. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here're 5 Quick And Easy Chocolate Recipes You Must Try:

1. Hot Chocolate (Our Recommendation)

Hot chocolate is one of the most loved drinks during the winter season. It is rich, creamy and oh-so divine! Here we bring you a delicious recipe of hot chocolate that can be whipped in just 5 minutes and will help you get rid of winter blues. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chocolate And Walnut Brownies





These squares of chocolate baked confection are slightly cracked from top, have a fudgy centre and are loaded with the goodness of walnuts. They taste best when slightly warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Click here for the recipe.

3. Dark Chocolate Coffee





If you're someone who loves coffee and chocolate, we are sure you'll absolutely love this dark chocolate coffee. Sip on this delicious coffee on a chilly winter night and enjoy a dessert and a beverage - all in one cup! Click here for the recipe.





4. Molten Chocolate Mug Cake





Want an easy fix for all those untimely sweet cravings? Then this molten chocolate mug cake recipe is just for you! All you need is a mug, spoon and a few basic ingredients to make this moist and decadent chocolate cake. Click here for the recipe.

5. Chocolate Chip Cookies





Chocolate chip cookies are the ultimate comfort food one can think of. And there is nothing more satisfying than dunking a soft and gooey cookie in a glass of warm milk. Serve these cookies with your evening tea and relish its taste. Click here for the recipe.

















So, what are you waiting for? Try out these delicious recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.



