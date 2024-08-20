Dals are a staple in Indian kitchens, loved for their versatility and nutritional value. While most of us enjoy moong dal in comforting everyday meals, soups or even khichdi, have you ever thought of incorporating this humble pulse into vibrant and refreshing salads? Moong dal, with its subtle flavour and a wide range of health benefits, can amp up an ordinary salad into a protein-packed delight! Whether you're looking for a way to spice up your tiffin box or searching for a light dinner option, moong dal salads will surely surprise and delight your taste buds! Intrigued? You should be! Let's dive in to learn how to make 5 easy and delicious moong dal salads at home!





Also Read: Salad Lovers, Take Note: Try These 7 Healthy Salad Recipes For Every Season

Photo Credit: Pexels



Here Are 5 Moong Dal Salads You Must Try:

1. Moong Dal Sprout Salad With Cucumber And Pomegranate

We all know that moong dal sprouts are delicious and a powerhouse of nutrition. But did you know that when these sprouts are paired with fresh cucumber and juicy pomegranate seeds, they make an even more delightful salad? The crunchy sprouts combined with the coolness of cucumber and the sweet, juicy burst of pomegranate, make for a refreshing meal. Just sprinkle some lemon juice, and chaat masala and garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and enjoy!

2. Tangy Tomato And Moong Dal Salad

For those who love tang, both in life and food, this salad recipe is perfect for you! Start by cooking moong dal until it's soft yet firm. Add in ripe, finely chopped tomatoes, onions and green chillies and give it a good mix. Then add a zesty dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil and a pinch of black pepper. Mix well and serve as a side dish to your main meals!

3. Moong Dal And Grated Carrot Salad

If you are looking for a vibrant yet crunchy salad, then this salad recipe is perfect for you! The sweetness of the carrots complements the delightful earthiness of the moong dal, creating a flavourful combination. To make it even more tasty, add a tempering of oil, mustard seeds, and green chillies and add it on top of the veggies. Top it up with a squeeze of lemon juice and salt and you are good to go!

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Moong Dal And Avocado Salad

For a creamy and delightful indulgence, try this moong dal and avocado salad. The rich and smooth texture of avocado pairs beautifully with the slightly firm moong dal, which creates a satisfying and nutritious salad, Add some cherry tomatoes and sliced onions for a burst of colour and flavour. Make a light vinaigrette from olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper to add a burst of flavour. And it's done! This salad is perfect for a light lunch or dinner!

5. Spicy Moong Dal and Spinach Salad

If you enjoy a little bit of spice in your meals, then this salad is perfect for you! Start by stir-frying soaked moong dal with garlic, green chillies, and cumin seeds until it is lightly brown and fragrant. Toss the spicy dal with fresh spinach leaves, and allow the warmth to sit with the spinach greens. Add a yoghurt-based dressing to balance the spiciness of the salad and make a lovely balance of flavours. Enjoy this salad as your post-workout meal!





Also Read: Dislike Salads? This Cheesy Italian Pasta Recipe Will Change Your Mind





So, try these easy salad recipes at home to make the most of moong dal.