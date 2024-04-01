During the holy month of Ramadan, Indian households buzz with the anticipation of family gatherings and delicious meals shared. From flavorful gravies to delectable desserts, the spread is beautiful and diverse. Among the several traditional dishes served, chicken kebabs stand out as a beloved favourite. Juicy and succulent, chicken kebabs are super versatile and delicious. However, achieving that perfect balance of tenderness and flavour can sometimes be a challenge. But fear not! We have a combined list of 5 easy tips to make the juiciest chicken kebabs at home, which will leave your guests and family asking for more!





Choose the best qualities ingredients to make your chicken kebabs.

5 Tips To Make The Juiciest Chicken Kebabs At Home For Your Next Iftar Party

1. Choose Quality Ingredients

The foundation of any great dish lies in the ingredients you use. When it comes to making chicken kebabs, opt for boneless, skinless chicken thighs. The higher fat content keeps the meat moist and tender, even when it gets exposed to higher heat. Aside from the meat, try choosing fresh, vibrant herbs, and spices to infuse your kebabs with delightful flavour.

2. Use Moisture-Rich Ingredients

To enhance juiciness, add moisture-rich ingredients to the minced chicken mixture. This can include grated onion, minced garlic, yogurt, or even vegetables of your choice. These ingredients not only add flavour but also help retain moisture during cooking, resulting in juicy kebabs.

3. Use Binding Agents

To make your kebabs tighter, add binding agents like breadcrumbs, eggs, or soaked bread slices into the minced chicken mixture. These ingredients help hold the mixture together and prevent it from becoming too dry during cooking. Make sure not to add too many of these binding agents since it can affect the texture of the kebabs.

Use correct binding agents to make your chicken kebabs tight and juicy.

4. Allow Chicken To Marinate

Marinating the minced chicken mixture before shaping it into kebabs allows the flavours to meld and the meat to tenderize. Marinate the mixture for at least 30 minutes or a couple of hours in the refrigerator.

5. Cook With Care

When shaping the minced chicken mixture into spheres, handle it gently to avoid compressing the meat too tightly. Overworking the mixture can result in dense and dry kebabs. Cook the kebabs over medium heat on a grill or pan until they are cooked through and golden brown on the outside. To prevent kebabs from drying out too quickly, avoid cooking them on high heat.





