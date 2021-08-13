The weekend is almost here and this time we have more the reason to celebrate it - after all India celebrates its 75th year of Independence this year (2021). But, just like last year, we can't do much about it other than staying at home and watching all the celebrations on our TV screens. So, while we are at it, why not make this weekend a memorable one with some fresh home-cooked delicacies just like the restaurants and street vendors. One of the most sought-after cuisines, when we are dining out, is Indo-Chinese - from noodles to Manchurians, the spicy and tantalising flavours of this cuisine have undoubtedly got us hooked.





(Also read: How To Make Yummy Manchurian Sauce At Home In 15 Minutes)





So, what better way to start your weekend celebrations than with this list of veg Manchurian recipes that you can easily make at home. Devour these and make staying in a little more bearable.

5 Veg Manchurian Recipes For The Weekend:

1. Veg Manchurian:

Starting off the list with the classic veg Manchurian recipe. It is easy to make, quick and quite the crowd-pleaser. Chopped vegetable fritters fried and dipped in the thick Manchurian gravy, this dish fits perfectly with a plate of noodles or veg fried rice. Get the recipe here.

Veg Manchurian is the go-to vegeterian Indo chinese dish

2. Gobhi Manchurian:

Gobhi Manchurian has slowly garnered a strong fan base; the soft and juicy gobhi chunks coated in the fiery Manchurian sauce tops our list as one of the best veg Manchurian recipes. Try making this today. Click here for the recipe.





3. Baby Corn Manchurian:

The soft and succulent baby dunked in garlicky sauces, baby corn Manchurian offers a burst of flavour. You can have it with noodles or make a dry version and enjoy it as a snack. Read the recipe here.





4. Soya Manchurian:

Soya is a widely used alternative to chicken, and this delicious soya recipe will definitely make you forget all about the chicken Manchurian. The capsicum and garlic give just the right amount of heat to the succulent soya chunks, pair it with a bowl of veggie-loaded fried rice and enjoy a lavish meal. Read the recipe here.





5. Maggi Manchurian:

Really want to devour some Manchurian dishes but don't have enough veggies? Well, worry not because this Maggie Manchurian is here to save your weekend. Cook the instant noodles as you would and add chopped onions and ginger-garlic to make Maggie Manchurian balls, fry and dip in the Manchurian gravy and enjoy the unique crispy crunchy dish. Try it for yourself, read the recipe here.

Maggie Manchurian is surely a dish not be missed

(Also read : Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Manchurian In 15 Minutes)





There you go, easy and delicious Manchurian recipes for the perfect weekend meal.