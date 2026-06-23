Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can make a big difference to your energy levels, focus, and overall health. Many people skip breakfast or opt for foods that are high in calories but low in nutrients, which can lead to mid-morning hunger and unhealthy snacking.





A low-calorie breakfast does not mean giving up on taste or satisfaction. By choosing wholesome ingredients like oats, vegetables, millets, and lentils, you can enjoy a filling meal that supports weight management and keeps you active through the day. These breakfast options are easy to prepare, rich in nutrients, and ideal for busy mornings. If you are looking for healthier ways to begin your day, these low-calorie breakfast ideas are worth adding to your routine.





Also Read: 5 Healthy Suji Breakfast Recipes To Start Your Day Right

6 Low-Calorie Breakfast Recipes

1. Vegetable Poha





Vegetable poha is light, flavourful, and rich in fibre from fresh vegetables. It keeps you energised while staying low in calories. Click here for recipe





2. Moong Dal Chilla





Made with soaked moong dal, this protein-rich chilla is filling and nutritious. Adding vegetables makes it even healthier and tastier. Click here for recipe





3. Oats Idli





Oats idli is a healthy twist on classic idlis. It is soft, easy to digest, and higher in fibre than regular versions. Click here for recipe





4. Ragi Dosa





Ragi dosa is packed with calcium and fibre, making it a smart breakfast choice. It keeps you full for longer and supports a balanced diet. Click here for recipe





5. Oats Upma





Oats upma with mixed vegetables makes a wholesome and quick breakfast. It is light on calories but rich in essential nutrients. Click here for recipe





6. Vegetable Dalia





Vegetable dalia is a simple and comforting Indian breakfast made with broken wheat and vegetables. It is low in calories, easy to digest, and keeps you full for hours. Click here for recipe





Healthy eating starts with a smart breakfast. These low-calorie breakfast recipes are simple, tasty, and nourishing, making them perfect for a healthy and energetic morning.