Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and choosing healthy options can help you stay energetic and satisfied for hours. Suji, also known as semolina, is a versatile ingredient that is light, nutritious, and easy to cook. It can be used to prepare a variety of delicious breakfast dishes that are both filling and wholesome. Rich in carbohydrates and easy to digest, suji is a popular choice in many Indian households. Whether you prefer savoury dishes or want to add more vegetables to your morning meal, suji offers plenty of possibilities. These simple recipes are perfect for busy mornings and can be prepared with easily available ingredients. Here are five healthy suji breakfast recipes that are tasty, nutritious, and suitable for the entire family.





Also Read: Semolina Or Suji For Weight Loss: How To Consume This Food Grain To Shed Kilos Faster (With Recipes)

Why Suji Is A Great Breakfast Choice

Suji is a popular breakfast ingredient because it is easy to cook and can be used in many dishes. It provides steady energy and can be combined with vegetables, curd, and spices to create balanced meals. Since suji absorbs flavours well, it allows you to try different variations while keeping its light texture.

5 Healthy Breakfast Suji Recipes

Suji Uttapam





Suji uttapam is a soft and fluffy breakfast dish made with semolina batter and topped with chopped vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and capsicum. It is colourful, nutritious, and gives a balanced start to the day. Click here for recipe





Suji Vegetable Toast





Suji vegetable toast is made by mixing semolina, curd, and finely chopped vegetables, then spreading it over bread slices and toasting until golden. It is a quick breakfast option with a nice crunch and great flavour. Click here for recipe





Suji Idli





Suji idli is a light and steamed dish prepared using semolina, curd, and mild seasoning. These soft idlis are easy to digest and taste great with chutney or sambar, making them ideal for a healthy morning meal. Click here for recipe





Suji Appe





Suji appe is made by cooking semolina batter in an appe pan, creating small round bites with a slightly crispy outside. Adding vegetables improves both the taste and the nutrition of this tasty breakfast dish. Click here for recipe





Suji Cheela





Suji cheela is a savoury pancake made with semolina, vegetables, and simple spices. It cooks quickly and makes a filling breakfast that can be enjoyed with green chutney or yoghurt. Click here for recipe





These simple and healthy suji recipes are perfect for busy mornings, offering a balance of taste and nutrition to keep you energised throughout the day.