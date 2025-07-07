There is no doubt that paneer butter masala is a solid choice. It is rich, creamy, and has been a go-to for vegetarian party orders for decades. But let us be honest, paneer deserves better than being dunked in gravy every single time. It is time to look beyond the obvious. If you are a true paneer fan (and frankly, who is not?), it might be time to break out of your comfort zone. The good news? Your favourite food delivery apps are full of high-protein vegetarian meals that put paneer front and centre, without repeating the same old butter masala formula. From light tikkas to roll-ready bites, here are six paneer-based meals to order online when you are craving something flavourful, satisfying, and anything but basic.





Here Are 6 Paneer Dishes You Can Order When Cooking Feels Like Too Much:

1. Tandoori Paneer Tikka

Juicy cubes of paneer marinated in spiced yoghurt and grilled until perfectly charred-tandoori paneer tikka rarely lets anyone down. It is bold in flavour, light on the stomach, and works brilliantly for dinner, snack time, or even as a working lunch (bonus points if you are willing to share with colleagues). If you are ordering paneer dishes online, this one belongs in your cart. Tired after a long day? Order this and feel like you are home again.

2. Paneer Bhurji

Comforting, spicy, and full of texture-paneer bhurji is all about familiar flavours done right. Crumbled paneer is cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chillies and a dash of masalas that make it irresistible with roti, pav, or a steaming paratha.

3. Palak Paneer

A great pick when you are aiming to eat clean-ish without compromising on flavour. Palak paneer brings together iron-rich spinach and protein-packed paneer in one creamy, balanced dish. Pair it with jeera rice or phulka for a light yet indulgent meal that does not feel heavy.

4. Paneer Roll

Busy day? A spicy paneer roll is your one-hand solution. Wrapped in a flaky roti, stuffed with masala paneer, onions, and tangy chutneys, it is the kind of lunch that travels well-from your desk to your sofa. Paneer rolls make for perfect mid-meeting bites or late-night snacks that do not require a plate or even full attention.

5. Shahi Paneer

Creamy, decadent and distinct from butter masala-shahi paneer has a royal vibe all its own. The gravy is made with aromatic spices and a touch of cashews or almonds, making it rich but not overpowering. Pair it with naan for a mini-indulgence or eat it with rice when you want something heartier. Either way, it is a classic worth ordering in.

6. Paneer Pulao

A low-effort, high-reward kind of meal-paneer pulao is perfect for when you want something light but satisfying. It is aromatic, mildly spiced, and does not need sides. Whether you are working through lunch or want something quick for dinner, this dish is wholesome, balanced, and full of texture thanks to the golden-fried paneer chunks.





So, the next time you open your food delivery app, think beyond butter masala. There is a whole line-up of paneer dishes waiting to be tried-and trust us, they are anything but boring.





