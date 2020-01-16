6 Warm And Delicious Mushroom Recipes For Winter

Our list of winter comfort foods is endless

Winter is upon us and while we love our quilts, we love our winter delicacies a bit more. This is why we do not mind hitting the kitchen every once in a while and cooking a little something for ourselves. From soups, halwa and khichdi to pasta - the list of winter comfort foods is endless. However, there are some special ingredients that instinctively end up using in almost all our preparations. Mushroom is one such spongy delight we can have anytime of the day. The fungus is so incredibly versatile and so easy to cook. This is perhaps why your favourite restaurants tend to use it in so many dishes.





Here Are Five Delicious Mushroom Recipes That You Can Enjoy In This Chilly Weather:

Soups and winter go hand-in-hand. Did you know clear soups may even help facilitate weight loss? Soups offer great room for experiment. Throw in some fresh mushrooms in refreshing broth, and enjoy it for nutritious supper.





Moong dal chila is one of India's most popular breakfast recipes. What you may not have known is that you can give this desi pancake any topping of your choice. We choose mushrooms and this recipe may convince you to do the same.

Khichdi is inarguably one of India's most beloved comfort foods. The wholesome one-pot meal is usually made with lentil, rice and few vegetables. You can give it your own spin by adding a few mushrooms in the mix too.





You saw this coming, didn't you? Risotto, a popular Italian dish made with rice and oodles of butter, spells comfort. Mushroom risotto is a classic you must try at home; here's an easy recipe that may come handy.





Ditch aloo samosa; fill those deep fried flour-pockets with mushrooms instead. The snack is ideal for nippy evenings. Pair it with any dip or chutney of your choice, and you have a winner.





Pasta made with whole-wheat flour is considered to be a healthy alternative for dieters. Instead of cream sauce, the pasta uses mushroom sauce, which further cuts down the fat quotient of the dish.





Try these recipes at home and let us know which one you liked the best.















