Summer is the perfect time for lazy afternoons and deliciously refreshing salads for dinner. If you're looking for a fun and easy dish to bring to your next summer gathering or just want to enjoy a tasty and light meal, pasta salads are the way to go. Not only are pasta salads a crowd-pleaser, but they're also incredibly versatile. You can mix and match different ingredients to create a unique flavour profile that suits your tastes. Plus, they're perfect for using leftover pasta and making use of seasonal produce, making them a budget-friendly and time-saving option this season.





Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Delicious Low Cal Egg Salad Recipes





The best part about pasta salad is it is a breeze to make. Whether you prefer classic Italian flavours or something more exotic, there is a recipe for each of your cravings and moods. Simply cook your pasta of choice (or use leftover pasta) and toss in some veggies, meats, and herbs, and dress it all up with a flavourful or creamy dressing. You have a delicious and nutritious salad that's ready in minutes for your favourite meal.

Also Read: 15 Best Salad Recipes | Easy Salad Recipes | Healthy Recipes

Here're 7 Pasta Salad Recipes For Refreshing Summer Meals:

1. Chicken Pasta Salad

You get everything in this meal - proteins, carbs, fibre, vitamins and minerals from vegetables like broccoli, tomatoes and sweet corn. Do we need to say more? So go ahead and try this protein-rich salad for a filling meal. Here's the recipe for chicken pasta salad.

2. Parsley And Parmesan Salad

This recipe is simple, quick yet unique. Where else will you find the freshness of parsley and black olives tossed together with the creaminess of parmesan cheese, tanginess of orange juice and crunchiness of walnuts? Click here for the recipe for parsley and parmesan salad.

Parsley and parmesan pasta salad

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Peppery Pasta Salad

Spice up your salad game with this spicy, tangy, citrusy pasta, which is also creamy. We are sure you'll love the combination of pasta, peppercorns, lemon, mint, basil, tomatoes, and of course, cheese. Click here for the recipe for peppery pasta salad.

4. Olive And Feta Pasta Salad

Feta cheese is one of the most refreshing things to have in summer; plus, it's light and healthier too. Make this scrumptious salad with fusilli, black olives, tomatoes and feta, and dress it up with balsamic vinaigrette. It can't get better than this. Click here for the full recipe for olive and feta pasta salad.

5. White Pasta Salad

Combine your love for white sauce pasta and light salads in this dish. It's so easy to make that you'll end up having this creamy dish again and again. Just boil pasta and smear it with a white sauce of butter, flour and cream. Click here for the recipe for white pasta salad.

6. Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

The ever-so-popular Chicken Caesar salad gets an Italian makeover with the addition of penne and parmesan. You'll get a melange of flavours and textures in one bowl. But don't let the long list of ingredients stop you from making this easy and delicious salad. Click here for the full recipe for chicken Caesar pasta salad.

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Tadka Spaghetti Pasta

Heed to your craving for desi flavours, which is so persistent. Now enjoy pasta with Indian tadka, that too south Indian-style! Yes, this pasta salad is topped with the tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. Check out the recipe for tadka spaghetti salad here.





Can't wait to try out these summery pasta salad recipes? We'll now leave you to it.