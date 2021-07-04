It's that time of the year again. Monsoon is all about hot, spicy and guilty treats. Amidst all these, we often miss out on eating foods that are actually beneficial to our body. But, if you are looking to boost Vitamin C content in your diet, we have an easy solution for you. Kiwi is a tasty and easy answer to all your immunity requirements during the monsoons. As a good source of vitamin C, it helps remove unstable molecules from the body, also known as free radicals. The fruit is also loaded with several essential nutrients that help benefit our overall health. So, load up on kiwi and bid adieu to fatigue and other seasonal diseases during the rainy season.





Here we bring some unique and fun ways to add kiwis to your daily diet and make the most of it:





1. Cucumber And Kiwi Juice:

Try this refreshing drink that blends together the coolness of cucumbers along with the tarty tang of kiwi. Add some ginger for added flavour, and top the drink with bean sprouts.





2. Kiwi Phirni:





Try this delicious desi dessert with a tangy kiwi punch. This perfectly sweet dessert is spiced with saffron and cardamom and can be made within 45 minutes. It's the ideal way to end a hearty meal.





3. Pomegranate And Kiwi Salad:





This healthy and colourful salad is made with crunchy sweet pomegranate seeds and juicy kiwi slices. These are tossed together with some orange juice and refreshing mint leaves. This refreshing salad can be made in about 20 minutes.





4. Kiwi Bread Halwa:





Do you have bread in your pantry? Then try this recipe and give your classic halwa a twist. This delicious bowl of dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth cravings in less than 40 minutes.





5. Mint And Kiwi Lemonade:





This refreshingly delicious drink is the perfect cooler you need. Blend some tart kiwi with tangy lemon and refreshing mint leaves and slurp away.





6. Kiwi And Black Olive Dumplings:





Try this unique recipe that uses deliciously juicy kiwi with brine-soaked black olives wrapped in a mellow wheat wrapper. Make this dumpling today and impress everyone at the dining table!





7. Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut Soup:





This is a healthy and wholesome dish served in a bowl. Here, protein-rich moong dal is spiced with cumin, garlic, and peppercorn, and then mixed with sweet and creamy coconut milk, with a flavorful tangy punch of kiwi. Delicious indeed!





Tell us in the comments below which of these yummy kiwi recipes did you love the most.