New Year 2018: 5 Expert Tips To Party On New Year's Eve Guilt Free

New Year's Eve party . Lets admit it, many of us have started prepping for it already! From picking the best outfit to food to music, are you all set for the New Year's eve party? Not quite, if you ask us. The thought of a pounding hangover and the excess calorie-intake can be quite a mood spoiler the next day. How about changing the course of things this time around and being intelligent about it? We've got you expert tips on how you can enjoy the big night without making some obvious mistakes.

1. Prevent Nasty Hangover

Lets admit it, the worst part about any New Year Party is waking up to a painful hangover. How is one supposed to start the New Year on a high, when the head-pounding hangover of the previous night's party refuses to leave the room? What if we tell you that there are ways that can keep awful hangovers at bay?

Most of us already know that eating something before a party can delay the body's speed of absorbing alcohol, thus preventing you from being tipsy right at the start of the party. There are some foods, that may help prevent hangovers too. Munching on pickles, olives and other slightly salty foods are known to be very helpful. These snacks replenish the body with an important hangover-fighting electrolyte: Sodium. Chunky almonds and nuts for their healthy fats and proteins can also slow the absorption of alcohol and keep the hangover at bay.





2. Sip Into a Glass of Water After Every Drink You Chug In

Not only would it prevent you from over-drinking and the pounding hangover the next day, but it would also prevent dehydration and overeating. At times your brain tends to mix up the signals of hunger and thirst. This means, at times when you are thirsty, you are mistaken to believe that you are hungry and eat much more than your body demands. Drink plenty of water through the party, with the snacks, alongside the drinks and party guilt-free!



3. Avoid Deep Fried and Go for the Healthier But Equally Sumptuous Snacks

Make smart choices. New Year parties are filled with snacks of all kinds. Amidst the oily, greasy and deep-fried snacks, there is a lot which is baked or steamed. While no one is asking you to ditch the pakodas completely, but tikkas and steamed dumplings are a healthier alternative anyday. As a matter of fact, you can lead the way too. If you are holding or attending a New Year potluck then carry some lighter snacks. Something light amongst the greasy range of snacks is always appreciated.



4. Make Sure You Snack Before You Head To Party

It is always advisable to nosh up something before the party begins. Reaching at the party spot starving will not only make you head towards the most fattening snacks, but your portion control goes down the drain too. Have a small snack, about one hour before party time, to curb excessive hunger. Try tucking into some high fibre or protein rich snacks. Not much, just a handful. A whole wheat-toast, sprouts, peanuts are some good options.



5. Zero-in On Your 'Treat of the Day' in advance

Decide in advance what is going to be your vice at the party. The sinful chocolate dessert or the lovely chicken appetizer or the greasy mutton kebabs and gorge into it to your heart's content. Feed your craving for that star of the day; eat it slowly, savour it well and keep the rest of your food intake on a healthier and lighter note.



So put on your party shoes and dance away the post-party blues. With these expert tips, we have got you covered.