New Year 2018: 10 Best New Year Eve’s Recipes To Close The Year That Was

And just like that 2017 comes to an end. In about a week's time the world will gear up to bring in another year, with another set of hopes, expectations and ambitions. New year's eve makes for a great time to look back at the year that was. Happy, excited, sad, hopeless, all the moments and encounters that made 2017 come flashing by as we prepare to bid the eventful year its last teary goodbye. This 31st December, if you are planning to have a get-together and ring in the New Year with a bang, there can't be a better way to do that with lots of delicious food.
Sweet and savoury, we've got the best New Year's eve recipes for you to relish and enjoy. Have a look
Tender and succulent minced patty served with mint chutney is one of the classic starters we are guilty of losing heart to (and tucking in a bit too much) every time we see them in front of our eyes. Cook these tempting kebabs at home with this mouthwatering recipe and ring in the New Year with a blast!
You have seen them in your favourite food joints. They are the ultimate party staples, and here's how you can make them at home. The delicious snack is so quick to prepare and always manages to impress. Onion rings coated in a batter of flour and spices, fried till golden. Can there be an appetizer as quick, crispy and amazing? We doubt.
Fish lovers raise your hands. This flavorful fish dish made with sea bass fillets coated with Konkani masala and grilled to perfection is the perfect treat to close your year with. Serve with a fresh orange salad and enjoy.
There is something about the Dhabe ka khana that makes it a highlight of every trip you have taken so far. This heart-warming dish is made with minced mutton, eclectic whole spices and topped with oodles of butter. The fuss-free recipe is sure to make you the star of your New Year's eve party.
This easy-to-make party snack is a favorite across all age groups. Ace the delightful snack at home with this steller recipe. These outstanding cheese balls are all about the crunch, cheese and oodles of decadence!
The ultimate winter delight is here to soothe the chill and take away all your previous year's woes. Try making this crackling dessert at home with the easy recipe and impress your family with your baking skills.
