13 Valentine's Day Deals And Offers Across Delhi NCR

Highlights Love is in the air and it's time to celebrate

Make your Valentine's Day special by taking your loved one on a date

Restaurants across Delhi NCR are offering exciting V-Day special deals

drinks , make your Valentine's Day worth remembering and get ready for an amazing time with your loved one.This Valentine's Day, walk in to Rajendra Place's popular kitchen & bar- Lanterns for an unmatchable time with your loved one. Savour on good food while enjoying the live performance by a Delhi-based band. Some of the must tries here include north Indian dishes like chapta kebab, butter chicken, fakir ki boti and garib ke tikke etc. The restaurant also serves delicious Oriental, Mexican, European and fusion food too.Where: 163/164, Rajendra Place, New DelhiWhen: 14th February'18What: Dine InTime: 9 PM onwardsCost: INR 1,200 + taxes( Also Read: Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Romantic Breakfast in Bed Ideas To Celebrate Love!

As the season ushers the festival of love, celebrate the joyful occasion of Valentine's Day at Plaza Premium Lounge as it will be hosting a 'Valentine Special Buffet'. Chefs have crafted a special yet lovable menu of desserts which will be displayed at the lounges, both domestic and international. The Valentine-themed menu comprises of some really amazing desserts, such as black currant tea cakes, Paris-brest, chocolate eclairs, Oreo mousse, fresh fruit tart etc. Not to forget the special cinnamon almond macaroons and crème brulee cheesecake that would surely melt your hearts.Where: Plaza Premium Lounge, Domestic & International Departures at DelhiWhen: 14th February 2018What: Valentine Special BuffetTime: 6:30 pm to 11:45 pmCost: Lounge access starts at Rs.1200 + taxes(Also Read: Valentine's Day 2018: Top 6 Romantic Restaurants In Delhi NCR That Should Be On Your Radar Whisk your loved one away to a romantic private brunch at Sanadige, a luxury coastal dining place, and make the most of this Valentine's Day. This place has specially designed a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu and also offers complementary wine . The vegetarian menu consists of cauliflower kempu zezule, vegetable galouti, some spicy ghee roasts served with neer dosa while the non-vegetarians can enjoy buttery sunkat dishes, delicious denji rasa, nilgiri mutton korma, nihari, haleem etc.Where: 22/48, Commercial Centre, Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021When: 14th February 2018What: BuffetTime: 11:30 am to 11:30 pmCost: 5999 all inclusive/coupleLocated in Rajouri Garden, this restaurant is going to serve a special heart-shaped pizza just on the occasion of Valentine's day. Join in the celebration with your loved one and make the most of this amazing day.Where: Foreign Dhaba, F-84, Vishal Enclave, Opposite Wave Cinemas, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, Delhi 110027When: 14th February 2018What: BuffetTime: 8pm onwardsCost: INR 3000 INR and imported liquor at INR 5000 INR per coupleThis Valentine's Day, Bamboo Boat brings to you an opportunity to grow the love between you and your loved one. This open-air restaurant will allow you to prepare your very own 'Stir Fry Bowl'. You can customize and add any number of veggies or proteins to your bowl along with your favourite sauce.Where: Behind Supermart 2, DLF Phase 4, GurgaonWhen: 13-15th February'18What: BuffetTime: 12 noon- 11:30 pmCost: Starts from INR 390 plus taxesThere's a popular saying that goes, 'there is no greater love than the love of food'. Seems like PA PA YA is a strong believer of the same. It is offering a special vegetarian and non-vegetarian on the occasion of Valentine's Day, where the menu includes dishes like avocado mango & spicy shitake sushis, Sian margarita pizzette, roasted aubergine & demerara goutie dimsums etc. Their remarkable chocolate ball on fire will be the highlight of the evening and we are pretty much sure that you wouldn't want your loved one to miss it.Where: PA PA YA- Dome, level 4, Select CityWalk, Saket, New delhiWhen: 14th February, 201Timings: 7pm- 12amCost: Set Menu, INR 2200 plus taxes per personValentine's Day is symbolic to love, chocolates, and all things mushy. Make the most of this date with your partner at Punjab Grill Tappa. Dishes like paneer cigar rolls, golden raisin & coriander pesto, parmesan crisps, clove smoked aubergine, methi naan crostini and many more are an absolute must try here. Pair these dishes along with amazing drinks like the lover and rose mimosa!Where: Punjab Grill Tappa (DLF Cyber Hub)When: 12th to 14th February, 2018Timings: 12 noon to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pmCost: INR 1500 AI (Veg) and 1700 AI (Non vegetarian)



Kai Bar & Kylin Experience

Old fashioned love is going to be celebrated at Kai Bar and Kylin this Valentine's Day. Experience great food and beverages with all-time romantic hits playing in the background. A special 5 course menu is crafted and there will also be an exclusive selection of wines on offer.

Where: Kai Bar & Kylin Experience N Block Market GK 1

When: 10th February to 14th February 2018

What: Buffet

Karma Kismet

Love is everywhere since Valentine's Day is approaching near us and all the love-struck couples are looking forward to spending some quality time with each other. On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Karma Kismet offering a buffet lunch at 33% off on A La Carte for couple and a 7 Course dinner menu and complimentary wine & cocktail.

Where: Karma Kismet, M-25, Greater Kailash 2

When: 14th February 2018

What: Buffet

Cost: INR 3000

Roseate Hotels and Resorts

Get ready to treat your beloved to a memorable evening amidst the romantic surrounding of The Roseate, New Delhi with luxurious pampering for your loved one. Groove the night away at IAH Bar with appetising snacks, a dinner buffet, unlimited domestic spirits and wine with romantic music from the resident DJ.

Where: IAH Bar, Roseate New Delhi

When: 14th February 2018

What: Buffet

Cost: INR 5999 AI per couple.

Hyatt Regency

This Valentine's Day, guests can profess their love in the most special way. La Piazza celebrates Italian trattoria style authentic Italian Cuisine with a live kitchen. Enjoy a delicious Valentine special buffet, which serves antipasti options showcasing the best of Italian cuisine by Chef Alessandro Sandrolini, while selection of pasta, pizzas and main course served on the table. There is no better opportunity to spoil a loved one.

Where: La Piazza, Hyatt Regency New Delhi

When: 14th February 2018

What: Buffet

Cost: Non-Alcoholic Package INR 3,800

Prosecco Package INR 4,500

Taittinger Brut Champagne Package INR 5,600

Taittinger Rose Champagne Package INR 6,900

Olive Qutub

Love is all around at Olive. The capital's most beautiful setting brings an exquisite dessert menu along with its live music and giveaways. Come with your valentine to have some lip smacking desserts like Taste of Romance Mille feuille (strawberry and vanilla), Parisian Love Lock that is a Macaroon sandwich, An evening in Paris that is Creme brulee (sea salt and cognac caramel), Broken Heart a Pavalova (green tea and cherry) and an amazing 5. Fondue of Romance.

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, OneStyle Mile, Mehruali, New Delhi

When: 14th February 2018

What: Meal for Two (A la carte)

Cost: INR 4000

The Imperial

Make your moments eternal with South- East Asian spread at The Spice Route or head for a romantic culinary sojourn with 'Unique Dining Experience' in intricately structured canopies, under a star lit sky at San Gimignano lawns and 1911 lawns. Some of the special dishes include Spinach and ricotta agnelotti with chanterellei & morel mushrooms, Badami nalli korma with zaffrani rice, Grilled and milk poached sea bass with celeriac puree, Coffee creme de pot and Strawberry tarts. There are endless number of dishes to be enjoyed for a romantic setting.

Where: The Imperial Janpath, New Delhi

When: 14th February 2018

What: Buffet

Cost: The Spice Route - 14000+ Taxes (Per Couple) 4 Course Menu

1911 Lunch - 3500 + Taxes (Per Person)

1911 Dinner - 4000 + Taxes (Per Person)

1911 Canopy - 30,000+ Taxes (Per Couple) Inclusive of 4 Course menu + 2 Glasses of Champagne

San Gimignano Dinner - 14,000+ Taxes (Per Couple) 4 Course Menu

San Gimignano Canopy - 75,000+Taxes (Per Couple) 5 Course Menu+ 1btl Champagne





With these amazing and lovable deals, we are pretty much sure that this Valentine's day will be extremely exciting for you! Happy Valentine's day 2018!Disclaimer:The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.