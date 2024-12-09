Winter is finally here, bringing with it the bounty of fresh seasonal produce. You will find the market full of vibrant fruits and veggies. While there's so much to explore, what better way to enjoy this chilly season than indulging in the goodness of amlas? Whether it's in chutneys, pickles, or even refreshing juices, there is no shortage of ways to add this superfood to your diet. And if you are an amla enthusiast, we have another special recipe for you that will make your everyday meals 10x better – Amla Kachhi Haldi thecha. This simple yet delicious recipe doesn't require any fancy ingredients and makes for an amazing addition to your winter diet. Want to know its benefits and recipe? Let's find out!





Why You Shouldn't Skip Eating Amla Kacchi Haldi Thecha This Winter

Both amla and kacchi haldi are nutritious ingredients which when added to the diet, can do wonders for your body. Kacchi haldi (raw turmeric) is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which makes it an excellent ingredient for boosting immunity and keeping winter flu at bay. Amla, on the other hand, is a rich source of Vitamin C and is beneficial for your skin, digestion and overall health. Together, this thecha makes for a delicious and nutritious condiment that nourishes your body and taste buds in the most wholesome way.

Can You Store Leftover Amla Kachhi Haldi Thecha?

Absolutely! Amla Kacchi Haldi thecha can be stored for several days. Just transfer the leftover thecha to an airtight container and refrigerate them. The natural preservatives in amla and haldi can help retain their flavour and nutrition for up to a week. Whether spread on parathas or paired with piping hot dal-rice, this thecha recipe is perfect for every winter meal.

How To Make Amla Kacchi Haldi Thecha | Amla Kacchi Haldi Thecha Recipe

Making amla kacchi haldi thecha is pretty simple. You can make this thecha with simple ingredients from your pantry. To make this:





1. Prepare Ingredients





Take 150 grams of amla and cut it into small pieces. Deseed them. Then take fresh kacchi haldi and wash it properly. Cut it into small pieces and set aside.





2. Cook Ingredients





In a pan, heat some oil. Now add jeera and hing. Once they start to splutter, sprinkle some salt over it and cover. Let it cover on slow to medium flame until the amla is soft. Add a sprinkle of water if needed. Once soft, add fresh green chillies and peanuts into the mix. Cook for another 7-8 minutes.





3. Pound It





Once done, turn off the heat. Add a bunch of coriander leaves and mix everything. Let it cool down, transfer it to a mortar and pound it coarsely with a pestle. You can grind it in a mixer too. Top it up with lemon juice and serve!

Will you try this Amla Kacchi Haldi thecha at home? Let us know in the comments below.