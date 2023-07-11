Indian cuisine is well-known for its gravy preparations. Whether you prefer veg or non-veg, there are a variety of lip-smacking gravies to choose from. From simple, wholesome dishes to rich, impressive delights, Indian food never lets you down. If you're a relative beginner to cooking Indian delicacies, mastering gravies is a must. This will allow you to add classic and beloved dishes to your repertoire. You will have to put in some effort. But since these gravies are used for multiple dishes, you can save time and energy. As you know, the first important step is getting the basics right.

Spice Up Your Culinary Skills With These 5 Must-know Indian Gravies:

1. Onion Tomato Gravy

Tomatoes and onions are a match made in heaven, and no one can convince us otherwise. Think of your favourite Indian gravies, and chances are at least one of them will have an onion-tomato base. This gravy can be suitable for veggies, paneer, chicken, koftas, and much more. You can also experiment with other ingredients to take this simple base to fancier levels. There are different ways of making this gravy. For an expert recipe, watch the video here.

2. Makhani Gravy

This is another popular tomato gravy. It is especially well-known in the form of paneer makhani and is also similar to some versions of butter chicken gravy. (However, note that dal makhani does not fall under this category). Makhani gravy has a distinctive orangish colour and rich, smooth texture. Common components include tomato, kasuri methi, kaju (cashew nuts), ginger, garlic, butter/ cream and different spices. It can be prepared with or without onions. Here's an easy recipe you should check out.

There are many other types of tomato-based gravies in Indian cuisine. Click here to find out more.

3. Hariyali Gravy

Hariyali (green) gravy typically contains spinach. Photo Credit: iStock

Hariyali gravy has a lovely green colour, which is typically derived from spinach (palak). Coriander and mint leaves are also often added to boost colour and flavour. The cream may be used to thicken and enhance the texture of hariyali. You can adjust the spice level to your liking. This amazing gravy can be a part of veg as well as non-veg preparations. Here's a Punjabi-style Hariyali Chicken recipe for inspiration.

4. White Gravy

This gravy is not as common as the others. However, its unique taste and colour make it worth trying. White gravy goes well with mixed veggies, paneer and koftas. Its base is usually a combination of curds and cream. Onions and cashews lend it flavour and enhance its consistency. It has a rich taste and is often made for special occasions. Click here for a paneer recipe with this gravy.

5. Yellow Gravy

There are also a variety of yellow gravies used in Indian cuisine, but there is no one-size-fits-all recipe. Onions, dry fruits (cashews/ almonds), cream and a wide range of spices are common ingredients. Tomatoes may be added, but they do not feature as prominently as they do in the first two gravies on this list. Certain types of kurma, as well as shahi gravies, resemble yellow gravy.





