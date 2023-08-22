Start your day with a satisfying breakfast, and you will find that you are more motivated and energised. Of course, satisfaction comes not just from something delicious, but also something nutritious. Many traditional desi choices for breakfast take this into consideration, combining the need for health and yumminess. If we had to narrow down some of the most common ingredients used, besan definitely stands out. If you're looking for different ways to make use of besan for your morning meals, we've got you covered! Check out the benefits and recipes below.

Why Should You Have Besan For Breakfast?

Besan is high in protein, fibre and nutrients. Photo Credit: iStock

1. It is rich in protein

Besan (chickpea/ gram flour) is a great source of vegetarian protein. A high-protein breakfast is generally considered a healthy way to start your day and keep up your energy as well.

2. It can support weight loss

Being a good source of fibre as well as protein, besan can keep you well-satiated and also fight against cravings. This is also what makes it an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet.

3. It can help manage blood sugar levels

Besan has a low glycemic index and thus may prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. This quality, combined with its fibre and protein content makes it a good choice for those suffering from diabetes.

4. It is packed with nutrients

Apart from protein, besan is also rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals including copper, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and others. Thus, it can greatly boost your overall health.





Here Are 5 Delicious And Healthy Besan Recipes For Breakfast:

1. Instant Besan Dosa

Photo Credit: iStock

Tired of regular dosa? Then whip up this quick and easy besan dosa for your next morning's meal. No semolina, no urad dal, and no rice are required for this batter! Just besan and some spices for flavour. You can relish this dosa with sambar and/or chutney as usual. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Tomato Besan Omelette

Have you ever tasted a veg omelette? You cannot afford to miss out on this flavourful besan omelette. It's so wholesome and satisfying, you'll want to have it again and again. It is just the right amount of crisp and spicy. Try it for yourself and see - here's the detailed recipe.

3. Besan Masala Roti

This high-protein roti can be enjoyed in many ways. Photo Credit: iStock

Move over regular atta rotis! This besan masala roti is here to make your mornings more fun. Whether you eat breakfast at home or pack it in tiffin to eat later, this roti is a wonderful choice. You can pair it with curds, achar or chutney. You can also fill this besan roti with crumbled paneer mixed with chaat masala to make a simple wrap. There are many, many possibilities. Watch the recipe video for Haryana-style besan masala roti here.

4. Lauki Besan Cheela

Besan chilla is a classic breakfast choice for many. Why not give it an upgrade by adding some lauki to it too? Believe us, it makes it yummier and healthier. This cheela also contains onions, tomatoes and spices, which lend it a wonderful flavour. The complete recipe is here.

5. Veggie Besan Toast

Besan and bread are a wonderful combo - especially when we think of our favourite bread pakoras. But if you want a healthy option, let go of deep-fried pakoras and embrace the goodness of besan toast. This treat requires lesser oil and also contains several nutritious ingredients. To make the most of its benefits, choose whole wheat or multigrain bread instead of white bread. Watch the recipe video for instant besan toast here.





Have you made note of these recipes? They are sure to bring smiles around the breakfast table. We can't wait to hear your thoughts about them!

