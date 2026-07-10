There are some cooking hacks that sound so simple, you cannot help but wonder if they actually work. One such trick that has been doing the rounds on social media is adding soda water instead of regular water to pakora batter. The claim? It makes the pakoras lighter, crispier and even more delicious. As someone who never says no to a plate of hot pakoras with chai, I decided to put this viral hack to the test. Was the difference noticeable, or was it just another internet myth? Here's how my little kitchen experiment turned out.

The Experiment

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To keep things fair, I made two batches of onion pakoras using the exact same ingredients. The only difference was the liquid. One batter was mixed with regular water, while the other was made using chilled soda water. Both were fried in the same oil, at the same temperature and for the same amount of time.

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What Happened To The Pakoras?

At first glance, the difference wasn't dramatic. However, once the pakoras were fried, the batch made with soda water looked a little puffier and had a slightly lighter coating. The crust also felt a bit crisper when I took the first bite. The inside remained soft and flavourful, while the outside had an extra hint of crunch.





That said, if you are expecting soda water to completely transform your pakoras, you may be disappointed. The difference was noticeable, but subtle.

So, Why Does Soda Water Make A Difference?

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Soda water contains dissolved carbon dioxide, which creates tiny bubbles in the batter. When the batter hits hot oil, these bubbles expand, giving the coating a slightly airier texture. Since soda water is usually served chilled, using it cold may also help the batter fry up a little crisper.





Pakora batter is typically made with besan (gram flour), which is naturally gluten-free. That means the main benefit comes from the carbonation rather than reducing gluten development, unlike batters made with wheat flour.

The Real Secret To Crispy Pakoras

While the soda water did help a little, I realised that the biggest difference came from getting the basics right. Here's what actually mattered more than the fizzy water:

The batter should be thick enough to coat the vegetables without becoming heavy.

Use chilled soda water if you are trying this hack.

Fry the pakoras at around 170-180 degrees Celsius.

Don't overcrowd the pan, as it can lower the oil temperature.

Enjoy them fresh out of the fryer for the best crunch.

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My Verdict

Would I use soda water again? Yes, especially if I already have a bottle at home. It gave the pakoras a slightly lighter and crispier coating, but it wasn't a game-changing upgrade.





If you are curious about the hack, it's definitely worth trying once. Just remember that no secret ingredient can replace the fundamentals of good pakora-making: a well-balanced batter, hot oil and perfectly timed frying. Sometimes, the smallest tweaks do make a difference, even if they are not quite as magical as the internet makes them seem.