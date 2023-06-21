The city of Kolkata never fails to impress us with its food offerings. From lip-smacking street food and non-vegetarian delicacies to decadent desserts and more, you'll find options galore to choose from. This love for Kolkata food is not just restricted to the locals, you'll often find people from other parts of the country relishing it as well. Kathi roll, for instance, is one such street food that enjoys a huge fan following. It is easy to make, is extremely flavourful, and makes for a quick snack for times when hunger pangs kick in. Be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, they all taste equally divine. Today, we bring you another Kolkata-style version of kathi roll that'll definitely make your mouth water. This yummy kathi roll is made using keema and can be prepared in just under 20 minutes.

Also Read: How To Make Kolkata-Style Chicken Kathi Roll? This Yummy Roll Is Perfect For The Weekend

What Is Kolkata-Style Keema Kathi Roll?

Keema kathi roll is a popular street food delicacy in Kolkata. To make this kathi roll, crispy and flaky paratha is stuffed with juicy mutton keema along with some other spices and veggies. It offers a burst of flavour in the mouth and will definitely be a hit among non-vegetarian food lovers.

What To Serve With Kolkata-Style Keema Kathi Roll?

You can relish this keema kathi roll as is, but if you want to amp up its flavours, it's always a good idea to pair it with some condiment. You can have it with green chutney, pickled onions, or even a sweet and spicy chutney like imli chutney.

Can You Use Store-Bought Wraps Instead Of Making Parathas?

Yes, you can definitely use store-bought wraps instead of parathas to make this kathi roll. However, this may have an impact on its overall texture and flavour. Store-bought wraps can help save you time, but the roll may lack the authentic taste of this street food delicacy.

Also Read: Mutton Kathi Roll Recipe: This Yummy Mutton Recipe Can Be Made In Just 15 Minutes

Kolkata-Style Keema Kathi Roll Recipe: How To Make Kolkata-Style Keema Kathi Roll

To make this kathi roll, add half the onion, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garlic cloves, ginger, coriander leaves, and salt to a mixer grinder. Grind to form a smooth paste. Now, add the mutton keema to it and combine everything together.





Heat some oil in a pan, add the remaining onions, and fry until they become golden brown in colour. Add half the capsicum, tomato, and keema mixture. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for a few minutes. Once done, add the eggs, mix well, and fry until the eggs are done.





Now, warm a paratha on a tawa and place a spoonful of prepared keema stuffing in the centre. Top it with sliced onions, capsicum, and grated cheese. Fold the roll and serve hot with ketchup or chutney. Click here for the complete recipe for Kolkata-style keema kathi roll.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious kathi roll at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more such Kolkata-style kathi roll recipes, click here.