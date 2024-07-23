Jamun, also known as Indian blackberry, is in season, and we simply cannot keep calm. Since they are available in abundance, we leave no opportunity to experiment with them. Whether in the form of a delicious lemonade, sorbet, popsicles, or perhaps a chutney, we try to make the most of this tart-flavoured fruit. Are you looking for more jamun-based recipes to explore? We have an exciting recipe for you that will make you an instant fan - jamun and pudina raita. It is super refreshing and healthy, and something that all jamun lovers should try. Once you try it out, it might just become your new favourite raita to pair with meals for the monsoon season. Without further ado, let's look at the recipe below:

What Makes Jamun And Pudina Raita So Special?

Jamun and pudina raita is a must-try for several reasons. It is incredibly easy to make as you just need 5 minutes of your time to prepare it. Additionally, this raita is packed with flavour and makes for a stellar accompaniment to pair with your meals. The best part is that it not only tastes delicious but also boasts several health benefits.

Is Jamun And Pudina Raita Healthy?

Absolutely! Jamun, the key ingredient in this raita, is an excellent source of fibre and can help improve digestion. What's more, pudina leaves contain essential nutrients, making this raita super healthy. The addition of spices like cumin and black salt further enhances its nutritional value. To make it healthier, you can reduce the quantity of sugar or swap it with honey.

How To Make Jamun And Pudina Raita At Home | Jamun And Pudina Raita Recipe

Jamun and pudina raita is an easy-to-make recipe at home. The recipe for this refreshing raita was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_. Start by washing the jamun thoroughly and chopping it into small pieces. Transfer them to a mortar and pestle along with sugar and fresh mint leaves. Pound them for a minute or two and keep them aside. Next, add yoghurt, roasted cumin powder, black salt, chaat masala, and the prepared jamun paste to a bowl. Add some more chopped jamun pieces and give it a nice mix. Your homemade jamun and pudina raita is ready! Remember to refrigerate it for at least half an hour before serving.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Make this easy and delicious raita at home and enjoy it with your roti, rice, or paratha.