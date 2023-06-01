Isn't it frustrating when the number on the weighing machine doesn't seem to decrease? After restricting yourself from indulging in your favourite foods and spending endless hours in the gym, this sight can be quite disheartening. And if you're someone who's familiar with this scenario, you must be on a constant hunt for recipes that are devoid of excess amounts of oil or sugar. Right? Since most Indian dishes are cooked in oil, it can be quite difficult to achieve your weight loss goals. But don't lose hope yet. While searching for such recipes, we came across one such dish that has been an absolute favourite of Indians. It's the classic vegetable pulao. It's super light yet so delicious that we often keep coming back to it. This pulao is made using no oil at all and will be a perfect addition to your weight loss diet.

Is Vegetable Pulao Healthy?

Yes, vegetable pulao is considered a healthy meal as it is rich in fibre. It includes a blend of flavourful veggies and can help you feel full for longer periods. You can make it for a wholesome lunch or dinner meal. To up its nutrient content, pair it with some raita to include protein in your meal. This no-oil version is even healthier and perfect for people trying to lose weight.

How To Make Vegetable Pulao More Flavourful?

If you're looking for ways to enhance the flavour of your pulao, we suggest you use fresh herbs and masalas. In addition, you could also garnish it with fried onions or add a few drops of lemon juice for a kick of tangy flavour.

How To Make No-Oil Vegetable Pulao | Healthy Vegetable Pulao Recipe

To make this dish, we first need to soak the rice for some time. Begin by heating some milk in the cooker. Now, add all the whole spices, such as cloves, nutmeg, elaichi, bay leaves, and a cinnamon stick. Allow the milk to come to a boil, and then add the chopped carrot, cauliflower, and beans. After this, add red chilli powder, haldi, salt, and sugar. You could also add in some cashew nuts for extra flavour and richness.





Mix everything well, and once the milk dries up, add more milk and water to the cooker. Cover it with the lid and cook the pulao for one whistle. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and serve hot! Your no-oil vegetable pulao is ready to be relished. Click here for the complete recipe for no-oil vegetable pulao.





Pair this delicious pulao with some raita and include it in your weight loss diet. If you're on the hunt for more such no-oil recipes, click here.