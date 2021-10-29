A quick look around your neighbourhood is enough to tell you how Diwali festivities have totally taken over the country. One of the most significant festival celebrated by Hindus, Diwali is all about fun, love and affection. Bright clay diyas, attractive fairy lights, and beautiful rangolis in the courtyards- This festival is right here and we are loving every bit of the festive spirit. Like any other Indian festival, feasting is an essential part of Diwali celebrations too. Here are some signature Diwali dishes that complement the festivities. How about making some of them at home?
Diwali 2021: Have a look at our 10 best traditional Diwali recipes and surprise your family with these festive delicacies.
1.Kaju Barfi
Recipe by Ajay Chopra
During Diwali celebrations, these diamond shaped cashew-and-milk based sweets truly take the mithai shops by storm. They are so easy to make and can be prepared at home less than an hour. Follow this quick recipe and impress your family and relatives.
2. Chakli
Recipe By Kunal Kapur
Chakli is a crispy snack made of rice flour, and then deep fried in hot oil. Also known as Murukku in South India, Chakli is made and served in huge numbers during Diwali and Narak Chaturdashi celebrations in Maharashtra.
3. Coconut Barfi
Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal
A tempting delight made with fresh coconut flakes, khoya, ghee and sugar. A must-have during Diwali festivities.
4. Rasmalai
Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka
The all-time favorite, melt-in mouth treat made with chenna and cardamom essence, we bet you can't stop at just one bite.
5. Sandesh
Recipe by Niru Gupta
Celebrate this Diwali with Bengal's super hit sweet, made with sweetened cottage cheese and flavored with cardamom and kesar.
6. Phirni
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Phirni is a delicious rice and milk pudding. Packing the chunky and flavourful goodness of pistachios and elaichi, this fragrant treat is a winner in every festive occasion.
7. Dahi Bhalla
Recipe by Chef Marut Sikka
Fluffy bhallas drizzled with sweetened curd, freshly made chutneys and chaat masala, this one is lip-smacking delight all the way!
8. Sev-Chivda
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
An essential part of the Maharashtrian Diwali Faral, this quick and tempting snack made with a mix of cereals, sev, dried figs and wafers is an out and out crunch fest.
9. Bhakarwadi
Recipe by Ujjwal Khaitan
Made with gram flour which is shaped into spiral forms and then stuffed with a mixture of coconut, sesame seeds and poppy seeds, bhakarwadi forms an indispensable part of Gujarati Diwali celebrations.
10. Puran Poli
The popular Maharashtrian festive snack, Puran Poli is a thin wheat flour roti with a delicious 'puran' stuffing in the middle made of grated jaggery, coconut, toor dal, raisin almonds and pistachios.
Happy Diwali 2021 everybody!
