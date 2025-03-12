In today's fast-paced world, we are always looking for natural remedies to support our health and well-being. From superfoods to herbal drinks, every ingredient that we consume is first analysed on the basis of its potential benefits. One such popular ingredient is apple cider vinegar (ACV), which is often used for weight loss, skincare and digestion. Besides its popular benefits, many people use apple cider vinegar to prevent sudden glucose spikes before meals. This claim has gained significant popularity with many vouching for it. But does it truly work on your health or is it just another myth? Let's find out what an expert has to say.

What Are The Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been known to provide several benefits. Here's why you should include it in your diet:

1. Helps In Digestion

As per a research study, the acetic acid present in apple cider vinegar may help improve digestion by increasing stomach acid production. This helps breaking down food more effectively.

2. Supports Weight

Apple cider vinegar is a popular weight-loss ingredient as it may help promote satiety and reduce overall calorie intake. This can help support metabolism.

3. Boosts Skin Health

Thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, diluted apple cider vinegar can help manage acne, balance skin pH, and soothe irritation.

4. May Improve Heart Health

According to a research paper, ACV can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, which results in better cardiovascular health when combined with a healthy lifestyle.

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Lower Your Blood Sugar Spike?

Yes, it does. As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, apple cider vinegar may help decrease your immediate blood sugar spike. However, experiencing blood sugar spikes after eating - whether it is protein, fibre, or any other nutrient-rich food - is completely normal and something to be expected.





So, Should You Focus On Reducing Your Blood Sugar Spike?

Absolutely not. As per the expert, even if you have diabetes and are consuming apple cider vinegar or ACV tablets, then also your blood sugar levels will see a decrease of only about 3-5 per cent. However, it is still important to note what you're eating after taking apple cider vinegar. Just because you're taking ACV doesn't mean you can eat pizza or junk food.

Why?

Because in the long run, what you're eating overall is more important than what just spikes your glucose levels. It is important to eat nutritious food and a balanced diet with proteins, vegetables, etc.





So, now that you know what apple cider vinegar does to your body, include it in your diet the right way!