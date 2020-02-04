Celeb Nutritionist Shares Easy Breakfast Recipes That May Help Shed Kilos

SEARCH
Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper. A healthy breakfast is a must for healthy living.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 04, 2020 17:12 IST

Since childhood we have heard our parents saying, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper." A healthy breakfast is a must; it not only helps kick start our day, but also helps keep up a healthy lifestyle. When we talk about healthy lifestyle, one of the first things we mean is weight management. Losing weight and keeping it under control has several health benefits, including better regulation of blood pressure and blood sugar levels, increased stamina, and better heart health et al.



One of the biggest issues a person faces in the morning is time constraint. Amidst the hustle-bustle of life, people tend to skip their breakfast or eat greasy foods and drink sugary beverages for breakfast or consume highly caffeinated drinks. These common mistakes are extremely destructive when it comes to weight loss. Hence we bring you a solution to this problem.



Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND shares three recipes which contain ingredients that supply energy to the body and promote weight loss.



Weight Loss: Healthy Breakfast Recipes

High Protein Patty

Ingredients:

Steamed peas- 1 cup

Paneer- 500gm

Garlic- 2/3 cloves

Besan- 1 tablespoon

Olive Oil/Ghee- 1 tablespoon

Salt- as per taste

Preparation:

Mash the matar, paneer and garlic.

Add besan and salt to bind.

Make small patties and fry.

These patties are loaded with essential nutrients and packed with proteins, which give a healthy and tasty start to your day.

es96uorg

Breakfast Super Bowl

Method:

Place 2 tablespoon of sprouts in the bottom of a bowl, followed by 2 tablespoon of pomegranate.

Place finely chopped cucumber on the next layer, followed by yellow bell pepper.

Put another layer of pomegranate.

Finally, garnish with walnuts and peanuts;

Add lemon and salt when you eat.

Enjoy this super bowl for super healthy heart and skin.

20qhi54

Beauty Bowl

Ingredients:

Hung Curd/Greek Yogurt- 1 cup

Pomegranate- 2 tablespoon

Pumpkin seeds- 1 tablespoon

Apple- Half (chopped)

Walnut- 3 halves

Method:

Add curd in a bowl.

Sprinkle pomegranate and apple.

Garnish with nuts and seeds.

ha56breg



So, instead of skipping the first meal of the day, now on prepare your breakfast quickly and have it on the way to your work.

Comments

