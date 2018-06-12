SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
Eid 2018: 6 Eid Special Snacks You Must Try This Festive Season

   |  Updated: June 12, 2018 18:22 IST

Highlights
  • Eid falls on 15th June 2018. Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan
  • Eid al-Fitr means -the feast of breaking the fast
  • Signature dish associated with the festival is meethi sevaiyan or sweet
'Tis the season of festivities again. Eid al-Fitr is just around the corner. This year, Eid falls on 15th June 2018. Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid is the first day of the month Shawwal. Eid is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the world. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid is celebrated twice a year as Eid al-Adha, and Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr means "the feast of breaking the fast." Eid al-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid, since the signature dish associated with the festival is meethi sevaiyan or sweet vermicelli. But that in no way means that Eid al-Fitr is any short of savoury goodness. A quintessential Eid al-Fitr spread is as much about the rich, spicy and meaty indulgences as it is about the sugary and delectable desserts. We have picked some of our best Eid special snacks for you. This festive gathering, don the chef cap and impress your family and friends with these amazing Eid special snacks.

1.Galouti Kebab

The legend goes that the Nawab had lost most of his dentures due to old age, but his penchant for kebabs was far from dying. So for their toothless Nawab, his seasoned khansamas came up with kebabs that didn't require so much of chewing, and this paved way for galouti kebabs. The melt-in-mouth kebabs made with minced mutton and a melange of heart-warming spices are a treat you won't want to miss.(Also Read: Eid 2018: Top 8 Delectable Chicken Recipes To Prepare For Eid al-Fitr)
kebabsMelt-in-mouth kebabs made with minced mutton and a melange of heart-warming spices

2. Kakori Kebab

The kebabs get their name from their city of origin-Kakori. Made with minced lamb, chillies and host of eclectic spices, these kebabs are a treasure trove of flavours. Team them with mint chutney and sliced onions for best experience.

(Also Read: Eid 2018: How To Make Double Ka Meetha For Your Eid Gathering​)
seekh kebab
Kakori Kebabs are made with minced lamb, chillies and host of eclectic spices,

3. Reshmi Tikka

Not a fan of mutton? No problem. Chicken lovers can try this creamy and delicious reshmi tikka. Chicken pieces marinated in spices, curd and lime juice. This crispy and delightful snack is a must-have on your Eid spread.

(Also Read: Eid 2018: 13 Genius Tips To Make The Perfect Biryani This Eid)
putta tikka

 Creamy and delicious reshmi tikka would take your Eid celebrations a notch higher

4. Chicken Shawarma

The Lebanese wrap of pita bread or Khubz, stuffed with generous filling of well-grilled meat, cucumber and tomatoes, traditionally served with mayonnaise and sometimes fries, makes for one filling snack. This chicken-filled wrap is sure to be one of the star dishes at your Eid party.

(Also Read: 5 Best Shawarma Places In Delhi​)
shawarmaThe Lebanese wrap of pita bread or Khubz, stuffed with generous filling of well-grilled meat

5. Khade Masale Ki Chaap

Tender mutton chops cooked in a spicy mix of cinnamon, saffron and mace. The fiery hot chops are not for the faint hearted.
 
soya chaapTender mutton chops cooked in a spicy mix of cinnamon, saffron and mace

6. Mutton Cutlets

Let's admit it. Cutlets have always been one of your best tea time companions. Make them right for this festive gathering with this delicious recipe. Pair them with ketchup, chutney or just have them as is. These crispy cutlets are sure to impress.
 
fish cutletsCutlets have always been one of your best tea time companions

Eid Mubarak everybody!

Comments 

Tags:  KebabKebab CornerKebab Recipes
