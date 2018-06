Eid 2018: 6 Eid Special Snacks You Must Try This Festive Season

Highlights Eid falls on 15th June 2018. Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr means -the feast of breaking the fast

Signature dish associated with the festival is meethi sevaiyan or sweet

Melt-in-mouth kebabs made with minced mutton and a melange of heart-warming spices

Kakori Kebabs are made with minced lamb, chillies and host of eclectic spices,

Creamy and delicious reshmi tikka would take your Eid celebrations a notch higher

The Lebanese wrap of pita bread or Khubz, stuffed with generous filling of well-grilled meat

Tender mutton chops cooked in a spicy mix of cinnamon, saffron and mace

Cutlets have always been one of your best tea time companions

The legend goes that the Nawab had lost most of his dentures due to old age, but his penchant for kebabs was far from dying. So for their toothless Nawab, his seasoned khansamas came up with kebabs that didn't require so much of chewing, and this paved way for galouti kebabs. The melt-in-mouth kebabs made with minced mutton and a melange of heart-warming spices are a treat you won't want to miss.The kebabs get their name from their city of origin-Kakori. Made with minced lamb, chillies and host of eclectic spices, these kebabs are a treasure trove of flavours. Team them with mint chutney and sliced onions for best experience.(Also Read: Eid 2018: How To Make Double Ka Meetha For Your Eid Gathering​ Not a fan of mutton? No problem. Chicken lovers can try this creamy and delicious reshmi tikka. Chicken pieces marinated in spices, curd and lime juice. This crispy and delightful snack is a must-have on your Eid spread.(Also Read: Eid 2018: 13 Genius Tips To Make The Perfect Biryani This Eid The Lebanese wrap of pita bread or Khubz, stuffed with generous filling of well-grilled meat, cucumber and tomatoes, traditionally served with mayonnaise and sometimes fries, makes for one filling snack. This chicken-filled wrap is sure to be one of the star dishes at your Eid party.(Also Read: 5 Best Shawarma Places In Delhi​ Tender mutton chops cooked in a spicy mix of cinnamon, saffron and mace. The fiery hot chops are not for the faint hearted.Let's admit it. Cutlets have always been one of your best tea time companions. Make them right for this festive gathering with this delicious recipe. Pair them with ketchup, chutney or just have them as is. These crispy cutlets are sure to impress.Eid Mubarak everybody!