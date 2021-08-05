Let's agree, whenever we think of shedding a few pounds, the keto diet is probably the first thing that comes to mind. Eating right is the utmost important thing while following the keto diet. There are a couple of low carb foods that you can add to your keto diet for weight loss, and chicken is one of them. Packed with proteins and low in carbohydrates, chicken gives myriads of recipe options that you can make for your keto diet. If you are looking for some easy-to-make keto-friendly chicken recipes, then you have come to the right place.





We understand not being able to eat our favourite foods is probably the hardest thing to do on a weight loss diet. But the keto diet gives you the choice to fill your stomach and heart with a super healthy and delectable diet plan. From butter chicken and chilli chicken to Thai-style chicken rice, we give you a list of delicious low-carb chicken recipes that you can try. All these recipes are loaded with healthy fats, lean proteins - which will keep you full for a longer time. So, without any further ado, let's dig deeper into the recipes.

Weight Loss: Here's a list of 7 keto-friendly chicken recipes for you to try at home :

1. Butter Chicken

Craving butter chicken? This Keto-friendly butter chicken is all that you need for a lavish feast at home. Made with chicken thighs, rich tomato gravy, cream and a host of rustic spices. Besides, it is super quick and easy to make. Click here for the recipe.

2. Low-Fat Dahi Chicken

One of the most popular ways of preparing a healthy chicken recipe is to cook it in curd. Dahi chicken is delicious to boot and rich in lean dietary protein- both from the chicken and the curd. Also, this recipe is made by using just one tablespoon of cooking oil, making it low in fat. Watch the recipe video here.

3. Chicken Strips With Gravy

Caramelised chicken strips dunked into the gravy of veggie mix and dollops of sour cream or heavy whipped cream. Pair it up with cauliflower rice and enjoy your keto-friendly wholesome meal in just a matter of minutes. Here's the recipe for you.

4. Chilli Chicken

This dry and scrumptious chilli chicken recipe is made from tiny pieces of boneless chicken legs marinated with white vinegar, sesame oil, olive oil and a pool of spices followed by some healthy veggies. However, you can also use chicken breasts instead of chicken legs, but it is not advisable as chicken breasts tend to dry up fast. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Chicken Momos

Who said chicken momos can't be healthy? Well, this recipe of chicken momos will make your keto diet regime a healthy affair because the outer layer of chicken momos is made from cabbage leaves. Interesting, right? Try it out! Watch the recipe video here.

6. Low Carb Chicken Tacos

Looking for accompaniments for the main course meal? This recipe will perfectly fit the bill. Made with super-simple chicken filling and wrapped in lettuce, this taco recipe is a must-have dish. Pair it up with yogurt, salsa or any dip of your choice and enjoy! Here's the recipe.

7. Thai-Style Chicken Rice

We have found another delicious yet healthy keto meal idea for you. Made with cauliflower rice, this wholesome Thai-style recipe will fit perfectly in your diet chart and will also please your taste buds in no time. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes at home and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comment section below.