Summer is in full swing, and so are our efforts to keep ourselves cool. While there are several things you can do for this, there's nothing quite like sipping on refreshing drinks. Lassi, chaas, nimbu paani, and sherbet are some of the most popular ones that we consume during this season. It's true that they help quench our thirst, but it can become quite monotonous to have them on a regular basis. Sometimes, our taste buds crave something different and exciting. After all, why should you limit yourself from trying out new summer-special drinks? If you too feel the same, we've got you covered with some interesting summer coolers from Maharashtra. They'll make for a pleasant change from your regular beverages and are definitely worth a try.

Summer Beverages | Here Are 5 Refreshing Maharashtrian Drinks You Must Try:

1. Kokomo Sherbet (Our Recommendation)

Do you enjoy sipping on sherbets during the summer? If so, you're going to love this kokomo sherbet from Maharashtra. To make it, all you need is kokum puree, sugar, jeera powder, mint leaves, salt, and water. This beverage is super refreshing and will help cool your body from within. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe for Kokomo Sherbet here.

2. Taak

Taak is the Maharashtrian version of taak. The drink offers a combination of salty, spicy, and tangy flavours, providing an absolute treat to your taste buds. It promotes gut health and prevents dehydration, making it a great addition to your summer diet. Traditionally, it is served in a vaati (bowl), but you can always take it in a tall glass and enjoy! Find the complete recipe for Taak here.

3. Solkadhi

Solkadhi hails from the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Made using kokum and coconut, it is lightly spiced and has a bright pink colour that makes it stand out. The drink acts as a natural digestive aid and helps cool down the digestive system after eating spicy food. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve chilled! Click here for the complete recipe for Solkadhi.

4. Piyush

Another refreshing Maharashtrian drink you must try is piyush. Made by combining yoghurt with buttermilk, it is the perfect drink to prepare at home when unexpected guests arrive. Add sugar and salt to taste, and cardamom powder and saffron for flavouring. Top it with chopped nuts and indulge in its goodness. Click here for the complete recipe for Piyush.

5. Kairiche Panhe

Aam panna is referred to as kairiche panhe in Maharashtra. Made by cooking raw mango puree with sugar and a few spices, it's the ultimate summer cooler. Add this puree to a tall jug of chilled water and mix well. This drink will not only quench your thirst but also be beneficial for your digestive health. Try it this summer to beat the heat. Click here for the complete recipe for Kairiche Panhe.





Which of these Maharashtrian summer drinks will you try first? Let us know in the comments section below!