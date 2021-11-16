A foodie doesn't need an excuse to eat a dessert. Whether it is a festival, a birthday or just the weekend, we foodies love to celebrate everything with some tasty desserts. While vegetables are not a popular choice for a dessert, there is one vegetable that makes some of our favourite desserts - it's carrot. Carrots are a seasonal vegetable that is available during the winters and are known for various health benefits. Carrots are high in beta-carotene that converts to vitamin A in the body which is extremely healthy for our vision, teeth and skin. They are also rich in anti-oxidants and alkaline elements that work as blood purifiers. Eating carrots regularly may help lower high levels of uric acid and other toxins in our body.





They are sweet and pleasant and add a subtle flavour to whatever you cook it with. Here are some delicious carrot-based desserts that you must try in this cold weather.





Here Are 5 Carrot-Based Desserts That Are Perfect For Winter Indulgence:

1. Gajar Ka Halwa







Winter is incomplete without gajar ka halwa! This sweet halwa is one of the most popular desserts in North Indian. Grated carrots are cooked with milk, sugar, cinnamon and more to make the perfect party dessert.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa.

Payasam is also known as kheer.

2. Carrot Payasam







The South Indian favourite, payasam, makes for a creamy and delicious dessert for all occasions. This wet pudding is usually prepared using rice but we have found a way to incorporate the delicious carrot to create a creamy payasam.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Carrot Payasam.





3. Carrot Laddoo







We can never have enough of laddoos. We have a delicious laddoo recipe loaded with carrots, coconuts and raisins. This laddoo is perfect for special occasions and festivities. You will love these laddoos.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Carrot Laddoo.

Carrot cake is creamy and delicious.

4. Carrot Cake







We don't need a birthday to enjoy a creamy and spongey cake, we should eat a piece of cake whenever we feel! That is why you should try this carrot cake recipe. You will get a soft and delicious carrot cake that is perfect for tea timing.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Carrot Cake.





5. Cinnamon Carrot Muffin







If you are craving some sweets for breakfast then a muffin is the perfect option for you. These fluffy carrot-flavoured muffins are filled with crunchy nuts and a hint of cinnamon.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Cinnamon Carrot Muffin.











Try out these dessert recipes and do tell us in the comments section.



