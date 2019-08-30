Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 5 Simple Traditional Sweets To Celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner and sweetmeat shops across the country are lined with modaks of all kinds. From fried, chocolate to dry fruit modak, people are getting amazingly experimental with the Indian sweet. According to legends, modak is said to be one of Lord Ganesha's favourite sweets. Ganesh Chaturthi, as the name suggests, is a ten-day long festival celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees install idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and offer him various kinds of sweets, fruits and prasadam. If you wish to make modaks for prasad, here are four kinds you may like to experiment with. If you cannot make modak at home this time, fret not, we have a list of 5 simple traditional Ganesh Chaturthi recipes that are sure to be a delight as well!











5 Traditional Sweets You Can Make At Home To Celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi (Beyond Modak)







Bright orange, moist and dripping with ghee, Boondi ladoo is a festive favourite we cannot do without. Boondi ladoo is also known as motichoor ladoo in many parts of the country. The word 'motichoor' means 'crushed pearls' in Hindi. This ladoo, dipped in sugar syrup is fairly easy-to-make at home too! Try this recipe.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bright orange, moist and dripping with ghee laddoo

You saw this coming, didn't you? Kheer is an intrinsic part of every Indian celebration. The milk and rice pudding goes back years in time and is perhaps one of the oldest traditional recipes associated with the festival. Try this apple kheer and make your festivities a notch sweeter.





Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Kheer is an intrinsic part of every Indian celebration.

A close cousin of rabri, this milky, aromatic and nutty dessert is best enjoyed when chilled. You can enjoy it standalone or you can pair it with piping hot puris.





Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: This milky, aromatic and nutty dessert is best enjoyed when chilled

The tempting fudge-like dessert made with fine coconuts, khoya, ghee and sugar, is easy-to-make and easier to tuck into. This simple recipe is all you need to make it at home.





Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: The tempting fudge-like dessert made with fine coconuts

The Maharashtrian delicacy is somewhat like a maida paratha stuffed with a sweet filling of lentil, sugar, and nuts. It is prepared on special occasions like Ganesha Chaturthi, Diwali and Sankranti.





Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: The Maharashtrian delicacy is stuffed with sweet lentil filling

This year Ganesh Chaturthi would be celebrated from 2nd September 2019 to 12th September 2019.











Make sure your celebrations are replete with festive cheer, good food and endless fun.











Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019!










