Burgers are among the most popular items on fast-food menus. A crispy patty topped with flavorful sauces, sandwiched between soft buns, is always a delight to indulge in. While fast food is not meant to be healthy, what if you could give a healthy spin to your burger? Imagine sinking your teeth into your favourite burger without feeling guilty later on - wouldn't it be such a great feeling? If you enjoy eating burgers but feel guilty afterwards, it's time to change this. The next time you plan to make a burger at home, how about swapping regular buns for high-protein lentil buns? As we all know, burger buns are usually prepared with maida, making them less nutritious. But with these high-protein lentil buns, you can transform your burger into a guilt-free snack. We recently came across a recipe for these buns shared by nutritionist Vaishali Garg.

How To Ensure Lentil Burger Buns Turn Out Soft?

Worried about your burger buns turning out dry and hard? Don't worry! There are a few things you need to keep in mind to avoid this. Firstly, ensure you do not add too much water, or it can alter the consistency of the mixture. Secondly, avoid baking the burger buns for too long, otherwise there is a high chance of them overcooking. Lastly, do not overcrowd them in the baking tray.

Can You Make Lentil Burger Buns In An Air Fryer?

The answer is yes! Lentil burger buns can easily be made in an air fryer. They offer similar results to when cooked in an oven and will taste just as good. All you need to do is place the burger buns in the air fryer basket and air fry for about 10-15 mins. However, make sure not to overcrowd the basket, or they won't cook properly.

How To Make Healthy Burger Buns | High-Protein Lentil Burger Buns Recipe

Making lentil burger buns at home is quite simple. Start by adding soaked red lentils, curd, water, oil, salt, and psyllium husk to a mixer grinder. Do not add too much water, or else the mixture will become too liquidy. Blend until everything is well combined. Now, transfer this mixture to a bowl and add baking soda, baking powder, and apple cider vinegar. Mix well. Divide the dough into equal portions, shaping each portion like a bun with your hands. Sprinkle sesame seeds over them and arrange them evenly in a well-oiled baking tray. Bake at 180 degrees C for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown in colour. Your lentil burger buns are now ready to be savoured!

Looks easy, doesn't it? Try making these high-protein burger buns at home and give a healthy twist to your favourite burger.