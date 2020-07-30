Amp Up Your Meal With This Taj-Special Gucchi Kumbh (Mushroom) Recipe (Watch Video Inside)

This gucchi kumbh dish can be enjoyed as is or you can pair it will roti

Mushroom is one of the most versatile ingredients in the world of gastronomy. From the most exotic dishes to the simplest ones - mushroom has an extensive range of recipes to its glory. And if we talk about Indian cuisine, the soft and chewy texture makes this ingredient an all-time hit among both the vegetarians and the non-vegetarians (barring the ones who are allergic to it)! Moreover, mushroom is a treasure trove of protein, vitamins, fibre and several essential nutrients, making it a popular choice among dieters and non-dieters. Here we have one such lip-smacking mushroom-based recipe that can be a perfect addition to your lunch or dinner menu - it's called Gucchi Kumbh. Let's take a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Of Gucchi Kumbh For You:

What makes the dish yet more special is the fact that it has come straight from the kitchen of Masala Bay Restaurant at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

For the unversed, kumbh stands for mushroom and gucchi is said to be one of the most expensive mushrooms that grows wild on the foothills of Himalayas (Kangara Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, Manali and other parts of Himachal Pradesh). Click here to know more about gucchi mushroom.





This dish by Masala Bay, Taj Mumbai, includes both gucchi and button mushrooms in the recipe. However, if you do not get the gucchi mushroom anywhere around, replicate the dish with simple button mushrooms.





Find Here The Written Recipe Of Gucchi Kumbh:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 20 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





1 cup boiled button mushroom





1 cup boiled gucchi mushroom





2 tbsp chopped onion





2 tbsp chopped tomato





1 cup tomato paste





2 tbsp red chilli paste





Salt to taste





2 tbsp Oil





Method:





Heat oil in a pan and add onions in it.





Fry them for 2 minutes and then add tomatoes.





Add the button and gucchi mushrooms. Mix everything well.





Add the tomato paste. Cook it for 4-5 minutes and then add salt.





Add the red chilli paste and cook for another 4-5 minutes.





Garnish with fresh coriander.





Cooking Tip: To make the tomato paste, add blanched and de-skinned tomatoes with ginger, ginger, cumin, black pepper, salt in a blender and grind them together.





This gucchi kumbh dish can be enjoyed as is or you can pair it will roti (or naan). Bon Apetite!



















